Barkisland Cricket Club's talented trio to play in Australia

Harry Finch, 18, will play for Melbourne club Narre South in their Dandenong and District campaign next season.

The talented all-rounder plays for Yorkshire’s Emerging Players Programme (EPP) and scored half-centuries against Lancashire and Warwickshire in the EPP Futures League last season.

Finch coaches at Barkisland and has undertaken the ECB support coach qualification and will have his Core Coach (L2) in place shortly.

Harry Finch

Barkisland clubmate Matty Weston, 18, is also moving to Melbourne where he will play for Bonbeach Tangy CC and bolster their Cricket Southern Bayside campaign.

The Yorkshire Academy prospect is a fluent top-order batsman and off-spinner who earned his Yorkshire CCC second XI debut against Lancashire CCC last summer.

Last year, Weston racked-up more than 1,000 runs at an average of over 40.

And making-up the Australian-bound Barkisland trio is Jasper Male, the club’s 18-year-old first team wicketkeeper, who has just been signed by Leopold CC, Geelong.

Matty Weston