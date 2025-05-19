Booth cruise past Oxenhope to claim pole position in Premier

Booth are riding high at the top of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League after Saturday’s emphatic 140-run home win over Oxenhope in their top-of-the-table clash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts posted 300 all out, with Jon Midgley (92) and Robert Laycock (76) top scoring and resisting the efforts of Nathan Storton (4-64) and Daniel Scott (4-73).

In the Oxenhope reply, only Harris Rowlett (55) enjoyed success, with Max Rawson claiming 5-39, as the visitors fell to 160 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions Thornton were in early trouble at home to Copley, reduced to 13-4 as Taufeeq Ahmed (3-27) stamped his authority, but Matthew Wear (36), Nikki Hutchinson (98 not out) and Ross Parr (33 not out) then staged a recovery to post 185-5.

Sowerby St Peter's beat Greetland to hit the top of the First Division. Pic: Mike Britland

Copley were not going to be denied however and Gav Whipp (83 not out) and skipper Oliver Thorpe (87 not out) propelled their team to 189-1 with a brilliant unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 140.

Clayton travelled to Bradshaw and slumped to 31-6. Only Michael Nicholson (42) had any answer to the bowling of Aaron Buckley (8-30), who recorded an eight-wicket haul for the third season in succession.

Tail-ender Paul Artist (25) tried hard but the total of 111 all out was not enough and the hosts only needed 15.5 overs to reach 112-2, Matthew Crowther leading the way with 57 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early wickets were also tumbling at Hullen Edge, where Warley & Elland slipped to 15-4 against visiting Illingworth St Mary's.

Sowerby St Peter's beat Greetland to hit the top of the First Division. Pic: Mike Britland

Chris Marsh (55), helped by the tail, led the home team to 140 all out but St Mary's cruised to 148-2 in the 33rd over as Gary Fellows hit 105 not out in 92 balls.

Triangle entertained Shelf Northowram HT and were back in the pavilion after 29.2 overs on 198 all out. Kurtis Whippey (48) top scored as Harry Talbot claimed 4-63.

However, it proved to be 80 runs too many for the visitors, who fell to 118 all out as Joshua Robertshaw took 5-52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper Hopton posted 236-8 on their visit to SBCI with Lewis Edmond (101) in top form and Lewis Firth returning figures of 4-74.

In a tight finish SBCI fell just 18 runs short on 218-8, with only Arun Kandy (57) passing 40 runs and Harry Scott taking 4-70.

In the First Division, Oakworth made an excellent start at Blackley with Bradley Powell hitting a lightning half-century off just 39 balls, eventually falling for 88 runs. Jake Keslinke (62) and James Powell (57) continued the onslaught as the Keighley team closed on 289-6, Jonathan Stenson claiming 4-71.

Only Jack Wilkinson (43) and Finn Murphy (42) made any inroads for Blackley, who were dismissed for 183. Noah Thirkill claimed 4-37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stones hit 238-9 at home to Low Moor HT, with Scott Sutcliffe (53) and Ralph Bownas (48) leading the way. Mark Stokes took 4-76 for the visitors.

Only four Trinity batters reached double figures in a reply that petered out at 94 runs. Stones skipper Ethan Pollard returned figures of 7-2-8-4.

Greetland were put into bat by joint leaders Sowerby St Peter's and scored 185-9, as Hasan Jamil (73) and Jack Leonard (4-46) featured.

The visitors hit the top of the table with a winning 187-8, Alex Healey (53 not out) and skipper Aiden Green (52) steering their team to a tight win with 20 balls to spare, despite the efforts of Muhammad Asif (4-32).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mytholmroyd put struggling Sowerby Bridge to the sword at Moderna Way, as they rattled up 317-8. There were two career bests from Spencer Harris (98) and Milo Robbins (71 not out), while Tom Earle also chipped in with 42.

In reply, the Bridge looked to have a chance at 169-3 but after Sam Mellor (64) and John Brown (40) lost their wickets, they collapsed to 189 all out, Jack Earle taking 4-26.

Joint leaders Luddendenfoot lost for the first time this season, as Great Horton PC compiled 272-6 thanks to Adam Beesley (76), Michael Hustler (65) and Ryan Frankland-Martin (42).

The Foot's top score came from tail-ender Tom Scott, who hammered 64 runs in 26 balls, but Richard Winn (4-55) helped dismiss the hosts for 225 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Second Division, Outlane scored 243 all out at leaders Queensbury, with Luke Webb (90) and Neil Waddington (49) the principle contributors. Darren Jack recording an excellent 6-39.

However, the home team maintained their maximum points return for the season, Gareth Walker hitting a career best 92 not out in their 248-7.

Augustinians were going well at 120-3, at home to Old Town, but after losing Faisal Sheraz (46), they lost their last seven wickets for only 14 runs as Jahangir Khan took 4-21.

Town had the match won in the 32nd over as Muhammad Nabeel (45) and Mohammed Jamil (44) led the way to 138-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasir Mahmood hit a fine 101 for Southowram at Stainland and, with Neil Harvey hitting 60 not out, a target of 229-6 was set.

The home team had no answer to Tom Belfield (7-31) and were bowled out for just 82 all out.

Zahoor Munaf (88 not out), Anees Rawat (58) and Mahmad Kayat (42) led the Mount charge to 324-6, on their visit to Bradley & Colnebridge.

The hosts were all out for 94 as Mount won by a massive 230 runs, Kayat adding to his runs with 4-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leymoor amassed 259-5 in their home match with Bridgeholme, with Eddie Raw (66), Pierce Walker (65 not out) and Matt Bowerman (57) top scoring. The visitors fell to 96 all out as Colin Johnson completed the rout with 7-46.

Round two of both knockout competitions were played last Sunday.

The results were – Briggs Priestley Parish Cup: *Booth 314-4 (Midgley 105no, Thomas 82no, Rawson 76), Oakworth 258-9 (Marshall 59, Davidson 49no). *Bradley & Colnebridge 76, Shelf Northowram HT 80-1 (Bairstow 52no). Mount 252-6 (Mayat 81no, Kayat 48, N Patel 44, Ravat 41), *Cullingworth 200-6 (Dennison 62no, Robinson 60). *Great Horton PC 186-8 (Beesley 50, Ramsden 49), Illingworth St Mary's 188-6 (Thompson 60, G Fellows 43). *Luddendenfoot 210 (Baldwin 108, Holdsworth 43, Tanveer 5-49), Oxenhope 211-8 (Brown 46, Holmes 44no). Copley 223-8 (Lord 82, Rushton 63), *Outlane 128 (Mellor 50, Whipp 4-18). Triangle 237 (Denham 60, Dixon 45), SBCI 238-2 (Newman 123no, Summerscales 50). *Warley & Elland 170 (Marsh 53, Cliff 43no), Thornton 173-8 (Wear 77no).

Orox Crossley Shield: *Clayton 79, Booth 82-1 (Sharkey 48no). Greetland 191, *Copley 196-6 (Smith 79no). Old Town 91, *Illingworth St Mary's 93-2 (Kelly 41no). Outlane 173, *SBCI 176-1 (Hampshire 81no, Fellows 65). *Southowram 101, Bradshaw 104-0 (Brown 45no, Waddington 45no). Bradley & Colnebridge 160 (Rafiq 46), *Sowerby St Peter's 161-4 (Potts 48no, Helliwell 41). *Stones 268-6 (Robbins 95, Southwell 68, Johnson 44), Upper Hopton 113 (Hallewell 4-12). *Thornton 128 (Adamson 4-21), Blackley 132-3 (Hewlett 56).