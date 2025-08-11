Booth in pole position after Thornton suffer shock defeat

In the ENCO Halifax Cricket League, Booth continued their quest for the Premier Division title and opened up a massive 31-point gap at the top, following Thornton's shock home defeat to Upper Hopton.

At home to Clayton, the leaders posted a demanding target of 286-5, with contributions from Patrick Thomas (70 not out), Max Rawson (62) and Matthew Brown (45). In the visitors’ reply, only Andrew Deegan (44) made an impression as they fell to 143 all out.

Copley moved back into second by ending the winning run of hosts Bradshaw, who compiled 209 all out, Shazad Hassan (83) top scoring. Gav Whipp (5-52) and Taufeeq Ahmed (4-59) did the damage.

Whipp then hit a fine 115 not out and, with Oliver Brooks contributing 41, the visitors completed the win at 212-3 with two overs to spare.

Sowerby St Peter's maintained their challenge at the top of the First Division with a victory over Mytholmroyd. Pic: Mike Britland

The shock of the day came at Thornton, where Upper Hopton pulled out an impressive 11-run victory.

The visitors scored 203-9 with Will Scott (64) and Daniel Grant (62) leading the way, Scott's effort taking him to 720 league runs for the season.

Harry Scott (5-48) and Charlie Gallagher (4-4) then stunned the home side and only Richard Wear (80) showed any form as hosts closed on 192 all out.

Illingworth St Mary' travelled to SBCI and left with a five-wicket win.

The hosts scored 218-9, with Arun Kandy (56) and Chris Dalby (43) top-scoring, Matthew Smith taking 4-51.

Jake Fellows (57) and Jack Hargreaves (53) shared a 96-run third-wicket partnership that put their team on track and a winning 219-5 took the Saints into third spot in the table.

Credit to Alexander Scholefield (4-51) for taking four of the five wickets to fall.

In the mid-table clash at Triangle, Oxenhope made a gallant effort in chasing the home team's 273 all out, but ran out of overs with their score on 261-8.

Christian Silkstone (79), Nathan Madden (75) and James Callighan (42) top scored for Triangle as Joel Fothergill took 5-40.

Lewis Brown (75) and Fothergill (48) led the chase but when the latter departed at 190-5 the innings stalled and Oxenhope closed 13 runs short of victory.

Bottom of the table Warley & Elland gave themselves a fighting chance to avoid relegation with a vital win over Shelf Northowram HT at Hullen Edge.

Hedge Top were grateful to Owen Bairstow, who hit 82 runs in a total of 153 all out, Ramzan Jhangir taking 4-46.

The Warley and Elland reply featured excellent knocks from Arsalan Jamal (50), Zeeshan Iqbal (42 not out) and Christopher Marsh (41 not out) as they reached 155-2.

In the First Division match at Blackley, Cullingworth limped to 98 all out as Jacob Linsel recorded figures of 14-5-27-6.

The hosts quickly collected the maximum 12 points with a reply of 101-2.

At leaders Luddendenfoot, Sowerby Bridge fell to 75-6 before John Brown (106 not out) and Jamie Heritage (49) forged a seven-wicket partnership of 126 as 252 all out was posted.

The Bridge attack struggled again and the Foot won with ease in the 32nd over, replying with 253-4. Skipper Jacob Whitehouse hit a career best 110 not out as Foot maintained their eight point buffer at the top.

Sowerby St Peter's kept up their challenge at the top with victory at Mytholmroyd.

Saints posted 208-5 with Ryan Brook (55) and Ben Watkins (50) leading the scoring, Milo Roberts returning 4-29.

The Royd could only muster 133 all out, of which Jack Earle hit 67. Jack Leonard, with his 6-46, topped 50 league wickets for the third consecutive season.

Oakworth lost by 153 runs in a one-sided contest at Greetland, whose 261-9 was spearheaded by Zafar Khan (76) and Shakeel Mahmood (46).

The Keighley team never looked like reaching the target, closing on 108 all out, with Waqas Ali (6-28) doing most of the damage.

Stones remain in trouble in the bottom two after losing at home to Great Horton PC by 23 runs.

The visitors compiled 197-8 with Chris Ramsden (56), Matthew Jordan (54) and Umer Mehboob (41 not out) leading the way and William Thickett claiming 4-57.

Stones limped to 174 all out, Louis Judd scoring 55 runs as Umer Mehboob took 4-47.

Second Division leaders Southowram needed only 31.2 overs to overwhelm Bradley & Colnebridge at Warrenside.

The hosts were in trouble at 22-7 before a mini revival by the tail eventually took the score to 72 all out. Tom Belfield claimed 5-22 and the Rams eased to 73-2.

There was a shock at Old Guy Road as Old Town beat second-placed Queensbury by 13 runs.

The Town’s innings was dominated by Muhammad Nabeel (101no) who hit a 92-ball maiden century in a score of 191 all out. Queensbury's Scott Pearson persevered with 4-73.

The hosts started well thanks to Oliver Challis (54) and James Myers (48) but the remaining eight wickets fell for only 52 runs, with Nazakat Ali (5-38) taking five of those eight.

At Augustinians, Mount only scored 148 all out as Waqas Hussain took 4-34.

However, it proved to be too many for the hosts who struggled to 67 all out. Yusuf Patel recorded a career best 6-38.

Leymoor moved out of the bottom two with a comfortable victory over visiting Outlane.

The hosts posted a challenging 238-9 as Tom Sharp hit a personal best 84 and, with Andrew Raw (77), they put on 124 for the third wicket. Finley Townsend took 5-50.

The Outlane reply never got into gear and, with Colin Johnson taking 5-34, they were 89 all out in the 26th over.

There was low-scoring affair and a tight finish at Stainland where Bridgeholme visited.

Lewis Verdeyen (49) led the hosts to 119 all out, Khalid Mahmood taking 5-51 for Bridgeholme who edged home by one-wicket.

On Sunday, the Orox Crossley Shield final will be played at Low Moor Holy Trinity CC, where Booth will meet Illingworth St Mary's (1.30pm).