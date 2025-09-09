A Stones batsman tries to make his ground while the Sowerby St Peters' keeper gathers the ball looking for a run-out. Photo by Mike Britland

In the ENCO Halifax Cricket League Booth lifted the Premier Division championship with two matches left to play, despite losing at arch rivals Thornton.

The two points it gained gave it 205 with its hosts only able to reach 204, even if it gained maximum points from the last 24 available.

Batting first Thornton posted 213-6 as Ben Burkill (53) and Richard Wear (47) top scored.

Only skipper Ric Laycock (56) showed anything like the batting form of previous months as four home bowlers shared the wickets as Booth fell to 137 all out.

Stones hit an off-drive past a Sowerby St Peter's bowler. Photo by Mike Britland

At the opposite end of the table Shelf Northowram HT produced its best performance of the season, in winning at Copley by the narrow margin of six runs.

In doing so it now requires just 11 points from its last two matches to ensure its top flight status.

Batting first it scored 209-9 with Owen Bairstow (70) and Sam Dimbleby (46) the main contributors, as Ian Hartley took 4-62.

Quite amazingly the first nine Copley batters all reached double-figures but, with only a top score of 37, it proved not enough as it fell to 203 all out. Razwan Saghir took the bowling honours with 6-60.

The bottom two teams, Warley & Elland (86 points) and Clayton (90), have a major battle to avoid the drop in the last two matches with SNHT now on 104.

The pair met at Hullen Edge with W&E winning by 30 runs. The hosts totalled 177-5, with top scores from Toby Cliff (65) and Faheem Khatana (40). Clayton could only manage 147 all out, due in the main to the bowling of Mitchell Reader's 6-41.

SBCI ensured its place in the top flight with a comprehensive win at home to Triangle, thanks in the main to two of its batters.

The visitors batted first and recorded 178 all out, with Nathan Madden (54) and Tom Fryer (43) top scoring, as Thomas Wood took 4-33.

SBCI slipped to 24-2 but that was the end of any Triangle success as Chris Dalby (82 not out) and Rhys Newman (73 not out) shared in an unbeaten 156 run third-wicket partnership to complete a winning 180-2.

In the First Division Sowerby St Peter's mathematically now need just one point, from its one remaining match, to gain successive promotions and join Luddendenfoot in the top flight next season.

The Foot, out of action this week, are favourites for the championship, requiring ten points from its remaining two encounters to clinch the trophy.

St Peter's visited Stones and won by eight wickets and, as a result, consigned the home team to relegation.

It joins Sowerby Bridge in the Second Division next season, the latter suffering successive relegations.

Stones batted first and struggled to reach 137-9 in its 45 overs, five visiting bowlers sharing the wickets. It needed less than 28 overs to complete the win, at 141-2, as Ryan Brooks (55 not out) and Ben Watkins (55) took their team to the edge of the Premier Division.

Low Moor HT, despite losing at Cullingworth, are now definitely safe from the drop.

It batted first at Roydwood Grounds and scored 226 all out, five batters scoring 30 runs plus led by Ryan Williamson (48). A second-wicket partnership of 119 runs, between Chris Dennison (83 not out) and Elliot Robinson (63), ensured a Cullingworth win with 228-3.

Third placed Great Horton PC travelled to Oakworth and won by two wickets. The home team posted 157 all out with Bradley Powell (54) and Joel Gallagher (45) producing the majority of the runs. In the main the low scores of the other batters was due to the bowling performance of the day, as Michael Hustler recorded his best figures for the club of 13-6-38-8. Horton skipper Adam Beesley led the reply with 77 runs as a winning 160-8 was reached in the 42nd over.

The three-way battle for promotion from the Second Division will have a much clearer picture after this Saturday, when leaders Southowram visit joint second placed Queensbury.

The Rams currently have a 19 points advantage and it will be a shock if they do not play in the First Division next season.

However a maximum return for Queensbury from its home fixture will see it only eight points adrift.

Mount, the other team in contention, have fixtures against Stainland and Bradley & Colnebridge while the Rams close at Stainland.

All three teams won last weekend, although Mount only won by 20 runs at Leymoor in a low-scoring affair.

Mount batted first and could only reach 130 all out with Colin Johnson taking 6-39.

In reply the home team fell short as Mahmad Kayat (4-25) and Ismail Mayat (4-30) ensured their team stayed in the promotion mix.

The feature at Southowram, where Old Town visited, was a maiden century for Neil Harvey (152) having previously been left stranded at not out scores of 97 and 99.

Yasir Mahmood chipped in with 67 runs as they added 179 runs for the fourth wicket in a total of 324-6, Mohammad Mukthar taking 4-88.

The Town made a brave effort in reply, led by Muhammad Nabeel (66), as it reached 223 all out. Ian Gledhill took 5-54.

Queensbury, visiting Stainland, also had a easy victory.

Of the home team only Lewis Verdeyen (52no) showed any real form as it was bowled out for 122, Scott Pearson taking 4-41.

Pearson was soon in action again as his 62no guided his team to maximum points at 123-2 in the 35th over.

Last Sunday the T20 Grand Finals Day, sponsored by Vocation Brewery, took place.

In an excellent Trophy final Thornton (148-8) beat Upper Hopton (147-9) by two wickets with just four balls to spare, winning for a third time since its inauguration in 2005.

In the Plate final, following a break in play, Greetland (197-7) opted to concede the tie to Oakworth (155-4) leaving the Keighley team the winners for the second year in succession.