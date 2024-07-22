Bradford cricket team victorious in finals day at Lord’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bradford Boy’s MCC Foundation Hub beat the Wembley Boy’s Hub by seven wickets to win the MCC National Hub Competition final at Lord’s on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant they went one step further after their loss in the final last year.

The finals day marked the conclusion of a 10-week long competition that has seen state-educated boys and girls aged 16 and under from 126 sites across the country competing against one another for a chance to play at the Home of Cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Boy’s Hub Head Coach, Maroof Khan, said: “It’s a money can’t buy experience and we were so fortunate to be here last year.

Bradford Boy's Hub celebrating their MCC Foundation National Hubs Final win

“We felt how it meant for the boys to lose last year and we have had the opportunity to come back here again.

“What MCC Foundation is doing to get inner-city and state school kids to come and play this wonderful game.

“I say this all the time, this game is for everyone, and this is a fantastic experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan spoke about the resilience of his side to come back after defeat in last year’s final, he explained: “We were like a wounded lion, we had the taste of what it is like to play here at Lord’s.

“When we came back this year, we didn’t have the nerves that we had last year and it allowed us to all be more focused.

“We knew what we had to do and we didn’t get distracted, coming back here I could see the steely eyes of the players and we knew they were ready for it.

“There is a lot of credit due to our facility at Bradford Park Avenue and Reece Bird the National Hubs Manager at the MCC Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole experience for the kids to be here, they can say we have play at Lord’s and we have won.”

Leading a team to victory is no easy feat and the Hub leaded, said: “This is for the city of Bradford and all of those who have supported us.

“It means a lot to us, there is so much talent in Bradford and you can see that with both our boy’s and girl’s Hubs making the final, it has been an opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

The final took place on the Main Ground in front of a busy Pavilion and a crowd of other 1000 spectators, in what was a day of celebration for the Bradford side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the Bradford and Wembley’s Boy’s Hub teams got the full Lord’s experience which included access to the Pavilion Dressing Rooms and lunch served in the Players’ Dining Room.

Stephen Nicklin, Bradford Boy’s Hub captain, added: “To be honest, I think the 10 weeks of training that we have received has been a really good opportunity for us.

“The whole competition, being able to play games for free and getting to play in a final at Lord’s, it's just amazing.

“It's one of those things I'm not going to ever experience again. And these memories will last forever.

“Being able to win as well has made even better for us.

“It's just been amazing.”

You can find your nearest MCC Foundation Hub and more at www.lords.org/mcc/mcc-foundation.