Cricketers in Sowerby Bridge play around the clock to raise funds for Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, keen cricketers came together at The Cricket Asylum, in Sowerby Bridge, to create truly special community atmosphere while raising money for the Foundation.

Located on the top floor of Asquith Bottom Mill, The Cricket Asylum is a state of the art cricket facility, which has become a hotspot for cricket lovers since opening in 2012. Twelve years later, the one-of-a-kind facility has played host to international cricketers and given players incredible opportunities to tour the world playing the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is the work of the Asylum’s charitable arm, The Cricket Asylum Foundation (TCAF), that is most impressive.

The 24-hour Netathon was hugely successful in raising funds for the Cricket Asylum Foundation.

The Foundation works to make a positive difference to the lives, health, and mental wellbeing of disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals through cricket and other sporting related activities.

TCAF provides opportunities to those who would not otherwise be able to access cricket.

Some of the Foundation’s initiatives include providing scholarships to young cricketers who want to advance in the game, walking cricket for the elderly and hosting ‘Healthy Holidays Cricket Activity Camps’, with free lunch, drinks and snacks provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netathon saw cricketers from across Yorkshire and Lancashire take part, with Woody Webster, Vicki Berry, Glenn Kershaw, Sterling Hennessy, Emily Williams, Michael Jones, Sam Fellows and Isaac Thompson battling to complete the full 24 hours; an incredible achievement.

The 24-hour Netathon was hugely successful in raising funds for the Cricket Asylum Foundation.

While the Netathon was taking place, the cricket community came together for an Iftar celebration, something that delighted Foundation trustee Neeraj Bhasin, who said: “We have had an Iftar celebration for our Muslim friends and members of the community to come and break their fast with us, and we try to make things as inclusive as we possibly can. That is a strong val ue that runs through our charity.”

Between 11pm and 3am, the Asylum hosted an indoor cricket tournament to fill the gruelling ‘graveyard shift’ of the Netathon, with 30 dads, lads and mums taking part.

The tournament was a brilliant advert for indoor cricket, with trustee and organiser Pete Staley branding it as a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We thought at this time of day it would be fantastic to get a large group of indoor players in the same place, having a bit of a laugh. I think it’s all been played in great spirit.”