Halifax bowler Cliff signs new deal to stay with Yorkshire CCC

Ben Cliff has signed a new two-year deal with Yorkshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Promising Halifax seam bowler Ben Cliff has committed his future to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club after signing a new two-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old Yorkshire Academy graduate’s new deal will see him remain at Headingley until at least the end of 2027.

Since making his professional debut in 2022, Cliff has made 16 appearances across all formats with highlights including a return of 4-31 against Nottinghamshire in the 2024 Vitality Blast.

Having signed his new contract, the Halifax cricketer said he was thrilled to commit to the White Rose.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is play cricket for Yorkshire,” said Cliff.

"I’ve been lucky enough to come through the age groups here and play with the same guys that I now share a dressing room with.

“I worked hard over the winter in Australia and that focus on my game is something I feel is now starting to pay off.

“Working with Mickey (Lewis, Yorkshire bowling coach) has been brilliant and he’s given me the confidence in my ability to help me get my game to the next level.

“The environment around the group is a fun one to be involved in and I want to do all I can to help bring us success over the next few years.”

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire men’s head coach said: “We’re delighted to see Ben sign his new contract.

“His development has accelerated over the last 12 months or so and we’re excited to see the level that Ben takes his game to over the next two years.

“Having added that extra yard, he offers the team an added dimension especially with his tendency to swing the ball at pace.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with him closely and making sure he becomes an even greater asset to the group going forward.”