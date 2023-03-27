News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Cricket League bucks national trend and leads the way in umpire recruitment

With there being a national shortage of local cricket umpires, a recruitment drive for new officials in the ENCO Halifax Cricket League has proved a great success, increasing the panel’s numbers by a staggering 45 per-cent.

By Mark Berry
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

The brainchild of league chairman, Anthony Briggs, it proved contentious initially but clubs rallied round and the result has given a massive boost to the league’s Cricket Officials Association.

Its 32 senior clubs were tasked with providing a minimum of one umpire, to be available for a minimum of 15 weeks during the season, with all registered, following mandatory checks, with the league. For umpires donning a white coat for the first time there were substantial contributions to the cost of the qualifying courses.

The key to the scheme was that if a club failed to provide an umpire, or that umpire did not officiate for at least 12 weeks by the last Saturday in August, it resulted in a 12 points deduction from both its first and second XIs.

The Halifax Cricket League has enjoyed great success in recruiting umpires. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald
Only two clubs fell short of the requirement in 2022 and this season no club is anticipated to fail.

Long-serving Umpires Appointments Secretary, Andrew Mitchell, organised the drive and he now has a panel of 74 umpires to call upon. In contrast, the lists of two adjoining leagues currently show 61 and 42 umpires respectively.

There is however no resting on laurels and recruitment continues as 64 umpires are required to fully staff fixtures every week.

Allowing for unavailability and holidays, an optimum figure of 96 umpires is the ideal. Anyone wishing to join this select band should contact Andrew at [email protected]

Andrew Mitchell