Hill ‘excited’ to make return to Lightcliffe

Lightcliffe Cricket Club will be welcoming back a familiar face for their 2026 campaign.

Finlay Hill, who has been playing his cricket at Cleckheaton for the past three seasons, returns to strengthen the first team squad following the club’s promotion to Division 1.

A Villager through and through, Fin was a key part of Lightcliffe’s junior teams and has played representative and regional cricket for Yorkshire.

Club captain Alex Stead said: “We’re delighted to have Fin back with us at Lightcliffe and excited about what he can offer the team with both ball and bat.

“His experience in both Division 1 and the Premier League since leaving us at Till Carr Lane will be invaluable and a huge boost to our already strong squad as we head into 2026.”

Hill said: “I'm so excited to be back at Lightcliffe for 2026. I've got so many good memories from the club and can't wait to make more.

“The club has developed massively since I last played there, especially with the new clubhouse and with junior cricket, something that was so important to me, continuing to go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to contribute on and off the field next season.”