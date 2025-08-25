Lightcliffe firsts mark club’s anniversary with promotion

By Mark Berry
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:05 BST
Lightcliffe Cricket Club’s first team secured promotion from the Bradford Premier League Division Two with four games remaining in the season after a comprehensive win over East Ardsley last weekend.

The side are top of the league and 89 points ahead of the third placed team with a maximum of 80 points available from the remaining matches.

Most Popular

A 175-run victory on Saturday at the team’s Till Carr Lane home, which included centuries from the day’s captain Niall Lockley and international player Rajat Dey, gave them 20 points and meant they now cannot be caught in the promotion places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lightcliffe, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, will be playing in Division One next season. The club now hopes that their second XI can also secure promotion as they are top of their league and 51 points clear of the third placed team with four games remaining.

Lightcliffe's first team have secured promotion to Bradford League Division One.placeholder image
Lightcliffe's first team have secured promotion to Bradford League Division One.

GOLF: Ryburn Golf Club’s ladies section hosted the return social match with Lightcliffe Golf Club’s ladies.

The winners were Marit Eliot, Anne Murphy, of Lightcliffe, and Pam Wadsworth and Janet Greenwood, of Ryburn.

After the match the ladies enjoyed a meal together.

Related topics:Division TwoGolf
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice