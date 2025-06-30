Lightcliffe starlets progress after winning Yorkshire T20 crown
The team of young cricketers posted a total of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Captain Monty Ramsden, unbeaten on 50, and Ollie Frearson, with 38, were the pick of the batters.
In reply, the South Yorkshire hosts were always behind the required rate and when wickets started to fall, including 2-21 for Sam Walker, the result was never in doubt.
In the end it was a 24-run victory that saw the West Yorkshire side lift the Yorkshire cup after an impressive run that has seen them beat Bilton, Shepley and New Rover.
The win means Lightcliffe’s U15s now represent Yorkshire as they take on other North of England regional champions.