Mount seal promotion as rain washes out final weekend of season

The last Saturday of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League was a complete washout, with all matches cancelled due to the consistent rain all day.

Fortunately, most of the major issues of championship, promotion and relegation had already been settled.

In the First Teams competition, Booth's fine Premier Division championship success left them with a 33 points advantage over last season's championship winners, Thornton, who finished in the runners-up spot.

The relegation issue had already been settled with Clayton quickly returning to the First Division, after last season's promotion, to be joined by Warley & Elland.

In the First Division, Luddendenfoot and Sowerby St Peter's had already claimed the two promotion places, with the rain allowing the Foot to claim the championship by eight points.

They immediately return to the top flight, while the elevation of St Peter's was their second promotion in succession.

At the wrong end of the table, and relegated, were Stones and Sowerby Bridge with the latter dropping down a division for the second season in a row.

Southowram had already been crowned Second Division champions with the last issue to be settled to see whether Mount or Queensbury would accompany them into the next tier.

Even with a completed programme, Mount would have required only two points from their scheduled visit to Bradley & Colnebridge and the three points awarded for the cancelled fixture ensured their promotion.

Augustinians finished in the bottom place.

The soggy end to the Second Teams competition left two titles and a runners-up issue still to be resolved as the rain ensured that status quo took over as last week's divisional positions remained.

With Illingworth St Mary's already crowned champions the main interest in the Premier Division would have surrounded the log jam of teams in second to sixth places, to establish who would take the runners-up spot.

As it turned out Mount (161 points) took that accolade, with Blackley (160), Greetland (159) and Upper Hopton and Booth, both with 157, somewhat unlucky not to have been able to put in a last day challenge.

At the foot of the table Great Horton PC and Sowerby Bridge had already been relegated.

The First Division’s two promoted teams, Bradshaw and Shelf Northowram HT, were in contention for the title and it was Bradshaw who took the crown as it only required three points.

The relegated teams had already been confirmed, with last season’s promoted teams Augustinians and Low Moor HT operating in the Second Division next season.

Augustinians had to concede their home fixture against Oakworth as early as last Thursday. Unfortunately all their ground equipment was stolen on Wednesday night in a four-hour raid on the club.

The top of the Second Division was set up as a replica of the First with the two promoted teams, Oxenhope and Bradley & Colnebridge, vying for the championship and the former taking the title.

At the start of play four teams could have finished in the bottom spot but the wooden spoon was collected by Southowram.