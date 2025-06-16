Powell compiles career best innings in weekend of high scoring contributions

The ENCO Halifax Cricket League served-up a quartet of centurions last weekend, led by a majestic innings of 241 not out from the bat of Oakworth's Bradley Powell.

In the home clash with Low Moor HT, Powell demolished the visitors’ attack in a knock of 182 minutes and 125 balls, easily a career best.

Elsewhere, Josh Hutchinson hammered 158 against Oxenhope, Booth's Patrick Thomas hit 126 at SBCI and Upper Hopton's skipper, Harvey Lockwood, joined the centurions’ list, scoring 112 at home to Clayton.

In the Premier Division leaders Booth lost their 100 per-cent record at SBCI, as the hosts produced their best performance of the season.

Sowerby St Peter's suffered defeat to Cullingworth. Pic: Mike Britland

The career best century from Thomas helped his team reach 226-9, as Lewis Firth took 4-43. However, despite that recovery, SBCI were not to be denied as Simon Wood (82 not out) led the charge to a winning 231-6 in the 41st over.

In the clash between the two promoted clubs, their fortunes could not be more contrasting, with Upper Hopton continuing their improvement, beating visitors Clayton, who remain rooted in bottom spot.

Lockwood (112), together with Will Scott (52 not out) and Lewis Edmund (43), helped Hopton to post a very challenging 277-4. The visitors were bowled out for only 88 runs, four Hopton bowlers sharing the wickets as they went fourth in the table.

Triangle, visiting Warley & Elland, made a poor start and at 54-6, their prospects of a decent score looked unlikely.

However, Carl Fletcher (55) and Christian Silkstone (50) considerably improved the situation to 166-8 and the tail also wagged for the innings to close on 203 all out, Faheem Khatana taking 4-43.

The hosts could only manage 119 all out in reply and they remain in the bottom two.

Thornton's Hutchinson was back to his belligerent best, with 23 fours and six sixes in his innings of 158 against visiting Oxenhope.

Grant Soames (44) and Matthew Wear (40) chipped in as the champions posted a daunting target of 321-8. Oxenhope could only reach 168 all out, with only Joshua Tetley (41) making an impression.

Bradshaw posted 231-9 in their home clash with Shelf Northowram HT, the major contributors being Matthew Crowther (57) and Connor Ryan (40).

The home team continues to improve and moved into mid-table with a convincing 117 runs win. Hedge Top could only respond with 114 all out, Anthony Langton taking 4-27.

Illingworth St Mary's struggled to 127 all out on the visit to Copley, the fragility of their batting rearing its head again, as only three batters reached double-figures.

They collapsed from 87-3, only Matthew Smith (42) topping 30 runs as Alex Rowles enjoyed his afternoon with a career best 6-32.

Copley lost five wickets in their winning reply but Aaran Ford (79) ensured the win in a 129-5 score.

In the First Division, at Oakworth, the 241 not out from Powell was even more astonishing given the situation.

Low Moor had reduced the hosts to 47-5 but an unfazed Powell, with help from two lower order batters, took the total to 338-7 declared.

The mammoth task proved too much for the Trinity, although they made a determined effort, reaching 211 all out, as Ellis Marshall took 4-67.

Leaders Luddendenfoot posted 209-7 in a reduced 39 overs innings at Stones, with Isaac Baldwin top-scoring with 87 runs.

The visitors continued on their quest for an immediate return to the top tier, bowling Stones out in the 34th over for 105, Thomas Hosker (5-32) and Liam Senior (4-23) helping to increase Foot's lead at the top to 12

points.

In Sowerby St Peter's score of 197, at Cullingworth, number nine bat Jack Leonard led the way with 48 runs, helping to enhance the score from a problematic 123-8, Phil Poole taking 4-19.

At 32-3, a Cullingworth win looked unlikely but Elliot Robinson (83 not out) and Bilal Khalid (83) had other ideas and shared a fine fifth-wicket partnership of 146 runs.

Robinson then ensured the victory at 199-4, with second-placed St Peter's losing for the second week in succession.

Greetland moved away from the bottom places, with a 162-run win at West Vale over Great Horton PC.

They posted 237 all out with the top innings coming from Shakeel Mahmood (94) who was caught out in the nervous 90s, one of he victims of Stuart Fenton (4-33).

Horton had a bad day at the crease, losing wickets nearly every 10 overs, and closed on a very disappointing 75 all out, Adif Hanif taking 5-25.

Sowerby Bridge put up a much better performance than of late, in their trip to Blackley, but still lost by six wickets.

They posted 181 all out as Sam Mellor top-scored with 41 runs but Blackley responded in style, with Sam Hesmondhalgh (52 not out), Sam Mindham (52) and Mark Gill (42) helping their team to a winning 182-4.

Southowram maintained the Second Division top spot by beating Outlane at home by 53 runs.

The leaders compiled 179 all out, the runs shared out between six batters in double-figures, Zeeshan Rahman taking 4-33. Outlane could only reach 126 all out with Anurag Bhope (44) the top scorer, as Tom Belfield rolled back the years with 5-46.

Close behind the leaders sit Queensbury who made short work of defeating hosts Leymoor.

The home team limped to 80 all out, as Gareth Walker cleaned up the innings with figures of 3.2-0-9-5.

It took only 9.5 overs for Queensbury to reach a winning 81-1, as James Myers secured the win with 39 not out.

Stainland beat Augustinians by 84 runs at Buxton Lane, scoring 192-9 with Waseem Sarfraz (44) leading the way.

The Rastrick team fell short on 108 in reply, mainly due to an excellent return of 6-30 from Amol Singh.

Bradley & Colnebridge moved out of the bottom two with a 76-run win at home to Old Town.

Nasir Khan (59) top scored in a total of 173-9 and Old Town, in reply, were dismissed for 97 all out with Aqil Ahmed taking 4-39.

At Bridgeholme, third-placed Mount kept up the pressure on the top two, defeating the home side by 48 runs.

They made 217 all out with two batters, Yusuf Ebrahin and Ismail Mayat, both scoring 62 runs. For the hosts only Tuffique Butt, with 72, could match those contributions and, with Mahmadbhai Makda taking 4-8, the innings closed on 169 all out.