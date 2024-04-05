Queensbury cricketer called up for England duty
and live on Freeview channel 276
Smith, a member of Queensbury CC, attended trials in Birmingham and this was followed by matches and training before her selection was announced. She is the only player in the party included from the north of England.
Smith’s career started well in advance of the recent resurgence in the women’s game. Originally playing at Illingworth St Mary’s CC, from aged 8 years, she moved to Queensbury, where she has been an established member for 17 years.
She represented West Yorkshire at various under age levels in the women’s game but has been mainly involved in the men’s game throughout her open age career, a rare achievement. Her career was interrupted for a time due to a cruciate ligament injury and a heart condition requiring surgery.
She undertook coaching and administration roles while recuperating but bounced back playing to become a respected opening medium pace bowler in the Halifax League. So much so that in 2022 she topped 50 wickets for the season, with figures of 272-83-709-56 at an average of 12.66.
Currently indoor cricket is totally self-funding and so, Kirstin has to raise £2,000 to cover all training and travel this summer and the September trip. She has set up a GoFundMe page and any help or sponsorship is gratefully received. Alternatively, call Neil Myers on 07879 314578.