Rawson’s superb knock puts Booth in charge at halfway point

The ENCO Halifax Cricket League season reached its halfway point last Saturday and Booth remain in pole position in the Premier Division, although Copley and Thornton are hot on their heels.

Booth enjoyed the trip to Copley, particularly Max Rawson who hit his highest league score of 139 in 117 balls. Ric Laycock added 89 not out as the leaders set a formidable target of 340-4.

Copley made a gallant attempt, with Gav Whipp (70), Will Rushton (60) and Alex Rowles (44) top-scoring, but fell short at 287 all out, Patrick Thomas taking 5-57.

Clayton, struggling at the bottom of the table, produced their best batting performance of the season at Baldwin Lane as they scored 259-7 against visitors SBCI.

Copley's Gavin Whipp crafted an innings of 70 but it was not enough to deny Booth. Pic: Jim Fitton

The bulk of its runs came from Connor Ambler (70), Kashif Talib (58), Michael Nicholson (54) and Joseph Brown (37not out).

However, their collection of only five points from the match was scant compensation after SBCI won by one wicket, with just five balls left.

With SBCI struggling at 139-6, a home win looked favourite but after Thomas Wood hit 98 and Yuvarajkumar Chandrasekar 58, it was left to number ten Lewis Firth (16 not out), to scramble SBCI home at 261-9. Hudson Rowan's career best of 6-46 was the highlight for Clayton.

A career best came from Bradshaw’s Anthony Langton (7-17) as he and Aaron Buckley (3-60) claimed all ten Triangle wickets for 80. Bradshaw then required 73 balls to score a winning 84-2.

Ric Laycock was among the high scorers in Booth's trip to Copley. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

Upper Hopton made a poor start at home to Oxenhope, limping to 12-4, but Will Scott (59) was instrumental in the recovery that eventually took the score to 146 all out, Lewis Hopkinson taking 4-35.

Oxenhope never looked in danger, with Ben Howell's 51 runs helping to take their score to a winning 149-6.

Illingworth St Mary's travelled to Shelf Northowram HT and set a tough target for its hosts of 274-5. The majority of the runs came from Gary Fellows (88) Matthew Watson (52 not out) and Jack Hargreaves (51).

In reply, after Tahil Khan had scored 43, Hedge Top's Razwan Saghir joined the fray with the score at 79-5 and gave his team hope of victory with an impressive career best score of 121.

However it was all over when he was last out at 239 all out as Hargreaves added to his runs with fine figures 5-26 from 12.4 overs.

Thornton travelled to Hullen Edge and had a comfortable nine-wicket win over Warley & Elland.

The hosts fell for 132 all out as Greg Soames took 4-27. Grant Soames (46 not out), Jordan Croft (45 not out) and Richard Wear (40) compiled a winning 134-1.

At the halfway stage in the First Division, Greetland entertained high-flying Luddendenfoot, who were indebted to Isacc Baldwin (81) and Harry Denham (42 not out) in their 220-9, Waqas Ali taking 4-53.

It was enough to get Foot back to winning ways and on top of the table, bowling Greetland out for 106 as Tom Stott took 5-33.

Struggling Stones lost to Blackley, at home, by eight wickets after compiling 100 all out. Jacob Linsel took 4-36.

In Blackley's reply, Lewis Holt (70 not out) led the victory charge to 106-2.

Cullingworth slipped to 86-6 against Sowerby Bridge but number three Elliot Robinson stayed at the crease until the close of the innings to record 88 not out in a total of 212-8. Furkaan Ali had done the early damage with figures of 14-2-39-4.

The Bridge replied with 169 all out, Finlay Taylor (51) and Zulfiqar Ahmed (4-46) featuring as Cullingworth took maximum points.

Great Horton PC posted 208 all out at home Low Moor HT, with Daniel Gill scoring 50 not out.

The visitors could only reach 152 all out, Jason Gelder's 58 the only high point.

Third-placed Oakworth had a bad day at Mytholmroyd as they could only limp to 105 all out.

The visitors were soon travelling home, the Royd requiring only 14.5 overs to score a winning 109-2 as three players each scored 29 runs, Tom Earle, Jacob Travis plus the not out of Luke Sutcliffe.

The race for promotion in the Second Division appears to revolve around the current top three teams, Southowram, Queensbury and Mount.

Southowram rattled up 283-8 at home to Leymoor, the innings being dominated by opener Sohail Sajjad (101). Lewis Maynard took 4-59.

Leymoor were bowled out for 140, Eddie Raw (37) the top scorer and Danyal Mahmood (5-44) the top wicket taker.

The innings of Queensbury's number seven, Musa Ashfaf (75), was vital at Outlane as his team were not in the best of shape at 76-6.

With the help from the lower middle order they advanced to 215 all out with Ashraf last out while Outlane were 95 all out in the 23rd over, Darren Jack (5-25) the pick of the Queensbury bowlers.

At Mount, Old Town posted 177 all out with Simon Newbitt (72) top-scoring.

The hosts won by five wickets, with five overs to spare, as Mahmad Kayat 69 not out and Nazir Patel (44) top scored in a winning 178-5.

At Bridgeholme, Stainland slipped from 77-3 to 104 all out, as Mehrab Tufail returned 4-25.

The hosts had the match concluded after fewer than 18 overs as Zaheer Abbas (39 not out) and Tuffique Butt (38) contributed to a winning 106-4.

Bradley & Colnebridge beat close rivals Augustinians by 24 runs at Warrengate.

The hosts scored 172 with Mohammed Zarar (74) leading the way while Gul Khan (4-37) and Waqas Hussain (4-43) would have been disappointed finishing on the losing team after their bowling efforts.

The visitors fell to 148 all out with Murad Hussain claiming 5-42.

Finally, there was an outstanding all-ten wicket performance in a Second XI match last weekend.

In the home clash with Southowram, Muhammad Faiz, of Bradley & Colnebridge, recorded figures of 12.2-2-41-10, five bowled and five caught, and that after top scoring with 60 runs as his team won by 133 runs.