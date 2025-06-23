Silkstone sparkles as batters compile centuries in high scoring weekend

While the ENCO Halifax Cricket League's historical records do not list centuries by the day, last Saturday's number of ten is thought to be a record number.

In the Premier Division, Christian Silkstone was firing on all cylinders at Grassy Bottom after Triangle had slipped to 17-3 against SBCI. He thumped the majority of a 176 runs fourth-wicket partnership with James Callaghan (52) and continued to a career best 197, as Triangle closed on 327 all out.

SBCI made a fine attempt at chasing the target, only failing by 36 runs. The Woods, Simon with 93 runs and Thomas with 75, shared a second-wicket partnership of 128 runs but the innings closed on 291-9, Jake Dixon taking 4-61.

At leaders Booth, Joshua Hutchinson's innings of 153 was vital as Thornton's remaining ten players could only contribute a further 67 runs from the bat, in a total of 231 all out.

Christian Silkstone hit a career best 197 for Triangle. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

Booth, despite struggling at 86-5, were then thankful that Jon Midgley rescued the situation with a fine 104 and, aided by Matthew Morgan (43), took the score to 205-7. The tail completed the win at 236-8 while Dominic Anderson took 4-32.

Bradshaw reduced hosts Oxenhope to 68-6 as Adam Buckley (7-51) hit form and the innings ended on 139 all out in the 29th over.

Bradshaw continue to prove pre-season pundits wrong by winning for the fifth occasion, replying with 142-4, in which Shazad Hassan (50 not out) and Rooney Razzak (44) top-scored.

Copley remain on the tail of the leaders, six points adrift, after working hard for a seven-wicket win at Shelf Northowram HT.

Gary Fellows scored a fine 123 for Illingworth St Mary's. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

Tahir Khan(58) and Daniel Barron (93) provided an excellent start for the hosts with an opening partnership of 101 and Hedge Top closed on 250-8.

Copley won with 23 balls to spare with Gav Whipp (107), Oliver Brooks (78) and Oliver Thorpe (41 not out) the main contributors in a winning 253-3.

Gary Fellows (123) and Matthew Smith (121) gave Illingworth St Mary's the start that has been missing all season, as both hit centuries with an opening partnership of 236 runs, at home to Upper Hopton.

The innings closed at 286-5 and Hopton could only reply with 122 all out, no batter reaching 30 as Smith took 4-11.

The bottom of the table clash at Clayton saw the hosts swap places with visitors Warley & Elland, but only just.

The home team posted 289-8 with David Paynter (89) and Michael Nicholson (80) featuring strongly, and Kashif Talib (46) also chipping in.

Jimmy Sarwar (69), Toby Cliff (57) and Faheen Khatana (51) gave the visitors hope but the last seven wickets fell for 82, leaving them 11 runs short on 278 all out, as Paynter took 4-61

In the First Division, Dan Plummell's 48 not out dragged Oakworth from 69-6 to 145 all out at Great Horton PC, Matthew Jordan taking 6-36.

Hedge Top eased to a five-wicket victory in the 41st over, as Michael Hustler (82) and Ryan Frankland- Martin (51) scored the bulk of the winning 149-5.

Low Moor HT compiled 212-9 at home to Cullingworth and the visitors never looked in contention with Graham Rankin (44) top-scoring and Nick Wood taking 4-35, as they closed on 172 all out.

Mytholmroyd set a challenging total of 286-7 for visitors Blackley, thanks to a career best of 79 not out from Tom Harris.

Blackley struggled in reply, their top-scorer, Lewis Holt, only reaching 39 runs and they were 197 all out in the 40th over.

Sowerby St Peter's returned to winning ways with a comprehensive win at home to lowly Stones.

The visitors opted to bat first and were promptly bowled out for 107 runs in the 31st over, Jack Leonard producing impressive figures of 14-2-33-6.

Hayden Bruce (55) led the reply and, with Harry Clarke's 30 not out, victory was achieved in the 24th over at 110-3.

Sowerby join the inactive Luddendenfoot at the top with 87 points each, now 21 ahead of Oakworth in third place.

Greetland opted to bat first at Sowerby Bridge and posted 248-6 with Shakeel Mahmood compiling a career best 137 not out and Fahd Hussain adding 62 as Sam Mellor took 4-55.

Bridge could only reach 150 in reply, John Brown top-scoring with 43, and they now find themselves stranded at the foot of the table, 19 points behind second-bottom Stones.

In the Second Division, the visiting Bridgeholme batters took the Outlane attack apart, rattling up a formidable 346-6.

A maiden century from Mohammed Asif (123 not out) plus efforts from Zaheer Abbas (106) and Muhammad Maqsood (57) formed the majority of the total.

The home team denied Bridgeholme maximum points by holding out on 218-8 in their 45 overs. Dan Proctor (53 not out), and Anurag Bhope (49) top-scored.

There were two career bests in Mount’s home clash with Leymoor.

The home team's Abdul Moiz hit 112 in a second-wicket partnership of 121 runs with Yusuf Ebrahim (68). Leymoor's Lewis Maynard also enjoyed a personal best, taking 7-53 as Mount

closed on 266 all out.

In reply, Leymoor collapsed from 58-0 to 83 all out, as the introduction of Moiz caused mayhem with his figures of 4-0-8-6.

Leaders Southowram continued their promotion quest with a seven-wicket victory at Old Town.

The hosts limped to 72-8 but Jon Holmes (36) rallied in a total of 144 all out, Dylan Minchin taking 4-52.

The Rams’ Sohail Sajjad scored 43 runs in a winning score of 148-3 in less than 23 overs.

Bradley & Colnebridge posted 214-9 at Augustinians, with Nasir Khan (62), Mohammed Zarar (53) and Muhammad Mushtaq (5-69) featuring.

But the home team won for the first time this season as Faisal Sheraz (67) and Naveed Afzal (60) led them to 215-8 with 14 balls to spare.

Promotion seekers Queensbury continued their form with a 48-run win over visiting Stainland.

The hosts posted 247-6, with Oliver Challis (67 not out) and Adam Sloane (60) shining bright.

Lewis Verdeyan (70 not out) was the only Stainland batter to give Queensbury any real concerns in a total of 199 all out. Darren Jack (4-57) was the pick of the Queensbury bowlers.

Sunday brought the third round of the knockout competitions and some heavy rain showers but all bar one of the ties were completed.

Going into the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup semi-finals draw were Copley, Illingworth St Mary's, Oxenhope and SBCI, thus ensuring a new name on the trophy since 2012.

In the Orox Crossley Shield Booth, Illingworth St Mary's and SBCI moved into the semis leaving Stones and Bradshaw to complete their tie this Sunday.

The final of the Sunday League's knockout competition, the Rod Warhurst Cup, also takes place on Sunday as Golcar and Great Horton PC clash at Shelf Northowram Hedge Top.

A new name will be engraved on the trophy that was first played for in 1989.