Smith bowls her way into Halifax Cricket League record books

Smith registered 14-4-39-7 in the Second Teams Second Division match at Old Town, to inspire her team to a 96-run victory.

Meanwhile, Mytholmroyd and Warley qualified for the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup final by beating Luddendenfoot and Illingworth St Mary’s respectively.

In the Second Teams Copymark Crossley Shield there was a shock for Premier Division champions Mytholmroyd, who lost by seven wickets to Second Division Queensbury, who join Great Horton PC in the final.

Cricket news

This Saturday’s ENCO Halifax League fixtures sees the Premier Division’s top two, Copley and Illingworth St Mary’s both at home to SBCI and Great Horton PC respectively.

First Division leaders Oxenhope make the short journey to Clayton. Second Division high flyers Southowram and Mount are on the road, at Old Town and Augustinians respectively.