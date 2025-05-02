Stainland Ladies win thrilling final to clinch Yorkshire title
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stainland, who lifted the Calderdale Cup last year and finished runners-up in the West Yorkshire finals, travelled to the finals at Bradford Park Avenue in confident mood but had to battle in the early group stages.
They began their challenge in great form, defeating Welton CC by 46 runs, but then suffered a narrow three-run loss to Wykeham in their second match.
That defeat meant Stainland had to win their final group match against Wickersley and hope Welton could do them a favour in their clash with Wykeham.
The Halifax side did their part, compiling a score of 307 to earn a 53-run victory and at the same time, Welton successfully defended their total of 239, bowling out Wykeham for 218 to leave three teams level on points at the top of the group.
After runs for and against were taken into account, a relieved Stainland team finished as group winners and were propelled into the final, which proved to be a nail-biting encounter.
Stainland batted first and complied a score of 268, which looked vulnerable after Northallerton’s strong start to their reply.
Within the first two overs, the Northallerton openers had scored half of their target, with three pairs of batters to follow and six overs remaining.
But, cheered on by their supporters, Stainland dug in and wickets started to tumble.
With 12 balls left, Northallerton needed only 12 to win but Maia Redhead’s fine bowling in the penultimate over kept her team in contention.
With Sarah Campion stepping up to bowl the final over, six runs were needed by the batting side but the Stainland bowler claimed two wickets to take the match to the final ball.
Northallerton needed a boundary to draw or a six to win but Campion’s delivery was too good for the batter and Stainland celebrated a fine win.
Head coach John Barnett said: "The pressure was on in the final but they held their nerve and it was great to be crowned Yorkshire champions.
“I cannot fault my team. Four years ago, they came together to give the sport a go, with most of the players mums of children playing at the club.
“They support each other throughout and although they are only in season four, they just seem to get better and better, stronger and stronger.
"More players have come through, creating a development team who hope to be following in similar footsteps.”