Three teams lead the way at the top of Premier Division

Booth, Copley, Oxenhope and Thornton sit at the top of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League’s Premier Division with maximum points, after the first two matches of the season, writes Paul Whiteley.

Following last week's shock home loss, Illingworth St Mary’s made the short journey to Booth and lost again, this time by two wickets.

Saints could muster only 135 all out as Patrick Thomas took 4-51, and while the hosts did not have it all their own way in reply, Ric Laycock (50no) ensured victory as Jack Hargreaves recorded 4-33.

Hosts Warley & Elland were bowled out for a mere 104 against Copley, as Alex Rowles took 4-17. The visitors were cruising at 75-3 before Faheem Khatana’s burst of 6-16, a career best, but Copley squeezed home with 107-8.

Jack Earle recorded career best figures of 6-35 in Mytholmroyd's victory. Pic: Jim Fitton.

Oxenhope continued their excellent start with a four-wicket win over visiting Shelf Northowram HT, who posted 149 all out as Ben Howell took 5-39.

The home team appeared in trouble at 100-6 but skipper Joel Fothergill (27 not out) ensured the win at 153-6.

Champions Thornton hammered 319-7 on the visit to neighbours Clayton with Grant Soames (94), Charlie Palmer (83 not out) and Bradley Weatherhead (45) top scoring. At 113-5 that total appeared unlikely but Soames and Palmer put on 152 for the sixth wicket.

Only Michael Nicholson (56) topped a half-century in Clayton’s response and Soames enjoyed a fine all-round day with figures of 4-44 as the hosts closed on 226 all out.

Bradshaw recovered from their opening day defeat by travelling to SBCI and winning by 30 runs.

The visitors posted 282-7 with the main contributions coming from Matthew Crowther (92), Shazad Hussan (76) and Michael Hayes (50).

The hosts looked on course for victory at 246-6 but, when top-scorer Gnanasambandham Arjuna (62) was caught out, the tail sagged and only five more runs were added at 251 all out. Chris Dalby (59) and Rhys Newman (40) were the other top scorers.

Upper Hopton's tough top-flight baptism continued at Grassy Bottom as Triangle won by five wickets.

The visitors batted first with only Will Scott (44) and Jordan Bloom (37) looking anything like comfortable, as Kurtis Whippey took 5-27 in a total of 166 all out. Opener Daniel Wheelwright (57 no) anchored the innings for the hosts as they won in the 28th over with 170-5.

Luddendenfoot and Sowerby St Peter's lead with way in the First Division, having obtained maximum points in their two matches.

Foot required only 54 overs to complete a six-wicket home win over Cullingworth, who were bowled out for 130.

Only Michael Dennison (56) coped with the Foot bowling attack, led by Thomas Hosker (6-36), and Nate Holdsworth (44) led the hosts to 133-4.

Blackley, playing their first match of the season at Sowerby, struggled to 108 all out, with Jack Leonard taking 4-38. Ryan Brook (43) and Ben Watkins (33) ensured the home win at 110-5.

Mytholmroyd enjoyed a fine home win over Low Moor HT, who registered a respectable 183 all out, with Ryan Williamson scoring 50. The figures of 6-35 from the evergreen Jack Earle was a career best.

The Royd made light of the run chase requiring less than 26 overs to hit a winning 185-5, with Jacob Travis (83) and Luke Sutcliffe (49 not out) at the forefront.

Sowerby Bridge's opener and skipper, Tim Helliwell, was dismissed in the 90s for the second week in succession as they hosted Great Horton PC.

He fell three runs short, at 97, when Matthew Jordan (5-61) captured his wicket. John Brown's 72 runs helped to post a score of 242-8.

Stands of 102 for the first wicket and 124 for the second saw Horton obtain a fine victory with 23 balls to spare. Chris Ramsden's 133 runs were a personal best and he enjoyed those partnerships with Adam Beesley (52 not out) and Ryan Frankland-Martin (31) as a winning 246-2 was reached.

Stones, sent in to bat by visiting Oakworth, saw seven of the top eight batters failing to reach double figures before Harrison Johnson (39) led the score to 145 all out, with James Powell returning 4-30.

Oakworth completed a six-wicket win with a reply of 146-4, with Jake Keslinke (71 not out) in fine form.

In the Second Division, Bridgeholme scraped home by one wicket at Augustinians to go joint top.

The home team were dismissed for 99 all out, Mehrab Tufail taking 5-30. The Eastwood outfit were on course at 82-5 but then lost four wickets for 14 runs before Muhammad Ali hit the winning four to win with 100-9. Waqas Hussain took 5-37.

Leymoor fell just four runs short in chasing Bradley & Colnebridge's 179 all out, which was led by Muddasar Khan (49) and Hasseb Jamil (47). Colin Johnson took 5-62.

Leymoor's skipper Jack Roberts (64) top scored but his brave knock came to an end as he was last man out with the score on 175 all out. Jamil added to his runs with 5-43.

At Old Town, visitors Outlane won by just four runs, after posting 166 all out in which Finley Townsend (30 not out) and Dan Proctor (30) top scored.

Town reached 161-7, with Townsend taking 4-46, but lost their last three wickets for just one run, all claimed by Dan Proctor (1.1-1-0-3) to close on 162 all out.

Mount had a comfortable 156-run win at home to Stainland thanks to an innings of 267-6, inspired by Anees Rawat (95) and Mahmadbhai Makda (75 not out). Credit to Johnny Barnett with his 4-63 but Stainland could only reach 111 all out.

Queensbury joined Mount and Bridgeholme as the undefeated trio at the top of the table after an easy 85-run victory at home to Southowram. Oliver Challis (57) top scored in the hosts’ 237 all out.

Neil Harvey (40) and Sohail Sajjad (39) tried hard but the Rams fell to 152 all out, mainly due to the bowling of Gareth Walker (6-41).