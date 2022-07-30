Todmorden u3a launches its own Walking Cricket team at Learning Centre and Community Hub

The first game of the newly formed Todmorden u3a Walking Cricket team took place in the main hall at Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub.

Twenty-one members of the Todmorden u3a turned up for the first game and they were supported by Mac Mckechnie, u3a Walking Cricket Subject Advisor, Chris Parkes, Walking Cricket’s senior umpire and John Smith - Warren, one of Wakefield u3a’s most experienced Walking Cricketers.

Mac said: “It was an interesting match, played with great enthusiasm, and with some skill evident even at this first game. As with all new groups, the skill level improves with practice, and I am sure this new group will be a force to be reckoned with soon”. Over 42 members have expressed an interest in playing and as they plan to play on a fortnightly basis there is plenty of talent to take the team into the u3a Yorkshire league.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Astrop, convenor for u3a walking Cricket says he decided to try and start a Walking Cricket group after reading an article in the u3a magazine about a lady member in her eighties who had been a long-term sufferer from depression, and she turned to Walking Cricket for help.

"In the article she said that 'Walking Cricket has improved my mood and I find myself feeling better about myself. My medication has been reduced to such an extent that I no longer feel the need for them and have stopped taking them.'"

The change that Walking cricket achieved impressed Michael so much that he contacted u3a Walking Cricket, and Subject adviser Mac got in touch with Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, who donated a complete set of kit for the new group to use.