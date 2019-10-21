Crocs break away-day duck with big win at Leos

Old Crossleyans secured their first away win of the season in Yorkshire One at the third time of asking with a convincing 34-7 success over Leodiensians at Crag Lane.

In truth, there had not been much to enthuse about in the opening half hour. Leos took an early lead and Crocs’ couldn’t find any rhythm in their play, turning over the ball too readily and making a series of unforced errors.

But after 30 minutes of frustration something clicked and the turnaround was impressive as Crocs blitzed the opposition with three quick tries and opened up a decisive 24-7 interval lead with a more controlled, patient and direct attacking game.

The second half was a much more even affair and Crocs ran out comfortable and deserved winners.

Crocs made a number of changes to the team which started last week’s local derby. Ed Cockroft returned at Scrum Half with Chris Vine and Chris Cullimore occupying the wing positions. Roland Marki took his place in the front row after international duties and there were starting positions in the pack for Raman Sembi and Joel Lemmink.

The replacements were Joe Gallagher, Jack Pilcher and Ellis Nuttall with all three having a significant impact on the game when introduced.

Leos took the lead after seven minutes. Crocs kicked out on the full and from the resultant lineout Ash Britton scored under the posts. The conversion from Ryan O’Connor made it 7-0 and Crocs needed a response.

They began to dominate possession and territory but were culpable of a series of handling errors which enabled Leos to clear their lines and protect their slender advantage.

Eventually, a series of quick ball releases at the breakdown paid dividends when Billy Hammond found space to cruise through the defensive cover with Ed Cockroft’s conversion bringing the scores level.

Buoyed by finally getting on the scoreboard, Crocs then dominated the rest of the half with some ruthless finishing.

Chris Vine’s chase and tackle was rewarded with a penalty against Leos for not releasing. Though Ed Cockroft’s attempt fell short he made no mistake shortly after when the home team was penalised for a deliberate knock on and Crocs had a 10-7 lead.

Jack Pilcher was outstanding in attack, catching the restart and driving the ball back with serious intent, followed by another barnstorming carry to set up an attacking platform. The pack recycled the ball quickly and a subsequent back line move resulted in Joel McFarlane sprinting away to touch down under the posts. A further Ed Cockroft conversion stretched the lead out to 17-7 as the first half entered stoppage time.

Crocs were not finished yet and the third try in 10 minutes arrived after patient building of the phases created space for Ellis Nuttall to score on the left flank. Ed Cockroft’s excellent conversion made it 24-7.

Leos started the second half on the attack, while for Crocs Chris Cullimore and Billy Hammond combined well down the right wing but the move faltered.

Finally, Crocs extended their lead with 10 minutes remaining when Ed Cockroft landed a penalty.

With the game several minutes into stoppage time, Cam Brannan drove the ball in strongly and Jack Pilcher spotted a gap to touch down. Ed Cockroft’s successful conversion from in front of the posts was the last action of the contest.