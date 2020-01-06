Crocs claim maximum points with big win at West Leeds

Old Crossleyans returned from a trip to West Leeds’ Bluehill Lane with maximum points following their most convincing performance of the season which saw them, eventually, ease to a comfortable 43-10 win in Yorkshire One.

This was a complete team effort and a perfect response to the disappointing display at Bradford Salem before the holiday break.

Showing few signs of rustiness, the bonus point was achieved by half time and a further three tries in the second half completed the emphatic margin of victory.

The ruthless cutting edge in attack was matched by some stalwart defensive work and a large away support enjoyed some enterprising and entertaining rugby with backs and forwards combining effectively to move Crocs up to sixth place in the league table.

West Leeds had the upper hand in the opening exchanges and took the lead on 10 minutes with a Keir Breakwell penalty after Crocs were caught offside.

The Crocs’ response was immediate and impressive. Ed Cockroft gathered in a towering clearance kick just inside his own half and, despite several defenders bearing down on him, he released Billy Hammond who shrugged off several tackles and carved a passage through the defence to score between the posts. Ed Cockroft’s conversion gave Crocs a 7-3 lead.

The momentum was clearly with the visitors and the second try arrived after eighteen minutes. Nick Faulkner burst through and Rob Oliver forced his way over from the ruck. There was no conversion and West Leeds narrowed the deficit midway through the half, a try and conversion reducing Crocs’ advantage to 12-10.

Crocs continued to control the game and scored two tries just before the break through Chris Cullimore and Alex Bull, Ed Cockroft kicking Crocs into a 24-10 half time lead.

This lead was extended after the restart, Luke Sturman crashing over.

Rob Oliver then touched down in the corner, a superb touchline conversion from Cockroft making it 36-10.

Crocs scored their seventh and final try with 10 minutes to play, Billy Hammond sprinting away to touch down and Cockroft’s conversion moving the lead out to 43-10.