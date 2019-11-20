Crocs improve, but have to settle for bonus point loss against Beverley

For the second week running, Old Crossleyans had to settle for a losing bonus point after going down 13-9 to Beverley at Broomfield.

But, in contrast to the performance against Bridlington, this was a much more positive and encouraging display against a Beverley team riding high in Yorkshire One.

In a game where both defences were dominant, scoring opportunities were understandably few and far between.

Crocs’ pack was outstanding, looking comfortable in the set piece and frequently turning the ball over in the loose.

Crucially however, Crocs could not breach the visitors’ try line despite controlling play for long periods of the contest.

Notwithstanding, Beverley were pushed all the way and the outcome of the game was in the balance entering stoppage time.

Crocs were obliged to make a number of changes due to injuries and unavailability: Chris Vine switched to scrum half with the returning Joe Gallagher taking the fly half role.

Tom Metcalfe moved out to the right wing and Alex Bull made his debut for the club at inside centre.

Tim Wicks started at hooker with Joel Lemmink returning to the second row. Raman Sembi began in the back row with Joslin Landu taking a place on the bench.

The opening exchanges set the pattern for much of the half. Both teams showed attacking intent but solid defence forced turnovers with play being concentrated in midfield.

Crocs opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Joe Gallagher slotted over a penalty after Beverley were caught offside.

The visitors had an opportunity to draw level shortly after but the penalty attempt hit the post. They then crafted a threatening move down the Crocs’ left flank, linking passes together, but knocked on with the line seemingly open.

Crocs responded impressively taking play deep into Beverley territory. The pack drove the ball in hard, building the phases with a series of controlled pick and go drives, severely testing the mettle of the Beverley defence.

The visitors repelled the wave of attacks but were coming under pressure on their own scrum feed. Despite these setbacks, Beverley drew level on the half hour when Phil Duboulay successfully landed a penalty after Crocs were penalised for not releasing in the tackle.

Beverley then set up an attacking platform in the Crocs’ half, benefiting from successive penalty awards, but their lineout was misfiring and Crocs cleared to safety.

However, on the stroke of half time, Beverley took the lead when Jacob Holmes strolled through some uncharacteristically lax defending to touch down between the posts and Phil Duboulay’s conversion stretched their lead out to 10-3.

Crocs still had time to respond from a quick tap penalty in their own half. Jack Hammond released Josh Hunt who kicked ahead over the Beverley defensive line but crucially the ball went into touch short of the try line and the referee blew for half time.

Crocs started the second half determined to translate possession and territory into points. Callum Dunne’s excellent clearance kick from within his own ‘22’ was rewarded when Crocs were awarded a scrum feed following a further infringement at a Beverley lineout.

The pack launched a series of pick and go drives and the pressure told when Beverley were caught offside. Joe Gallagher’s penalty kick was successful, the lead was now only 10-6 and the margin was further reduced midway through the half.

Crocs forced a turnover in the loose and were awarded a penalty after Beverley were again caught offside. Joe Gallagher’s ambitious kick from just within his own half was never in doubt and the 10-9 score reflected the tight nature of the contest.

Playing with confidence, Crocs had an opportunity to take the lead when Beverley were penalised for a high tackle but, unfortunately on this occasion, the kick was pulled wide.

Beverley then had the chance to stretch their narrow lead with a well worked move but the ball was knocked on in the ‘22’ and it remained a one point game entering the final ten minutes.

Joel Lemmink ripped the ball out in contact and Alex Bull’s superb kick to touch deep inside the Beverley half created a further opportunity for Crocs to exert pressure in search of a winning score. From a scrum feed following another line out infringement, Crocs drove the ball in with intent but the Beverley defence stood firm determined to cling on to their narrow advantage.

Indeed, it was the visitors who eventually extended the lead when Phil Duboulay was successful with a penalty kick as the game entered stoppage time.

There was still time for one final attack from Crocs when Beverley, somehow, didn’t kick the ball dead with time up.

Instead, they were penalised for deliberately knocking the ball into touch allowing Crocs to take the tap penalty 10 metres out. They drove the ball in hard in search of an unlikely win but, not for the first time, the Beverley defence held firm, Crocs were denied and the referee blew for full time at the end of a finely contested match.