Crocs make it four on the bounce with thrashing of Selby

Old Crossleyans beat Selby 43-7 in Yorkshire One at Broomfield, their fourth win in a row since returning from the Christmas break.

The visitors were then blitzed by three Crocs’ tries in an eight minute spell midway through the first half.

Selby were the creators of their own undoing as they gifted a number of tries through defensive errors, but Crocs were clinical in their finishing. Playing against the elements in the second half, the Crocs performance was outstanding. Their defence was impressive as they repulsed everything Selby threw at them. They also scored three further tries to extend the margin of victory and put the seal on an entertaining and skilful performance.

Crocs made a number of changes to the team which won narrowly a fortnight ago at Goole. Callum Dunne returned at full back enabling Joe Gallagher to start in his more familiar role at fly half. There was a first team debut for Matthew Beswick on the right wing with Chris Cullimore switching to scrum half to replace Ed Cockroft who was unavailable. In the pack, Ellis Nuttall started in the second row and Jack Pilcher returned from work commitments taking his place on the bench.

Crocs took the lead midway through the first half. Chris Vine was the grateful beneficiary of a Selby error as he scooped up the ball and strolled over the try line with Joe Gallagher’s conversion stretching the lead to 7-0.

The next try followed soon after when a towering clearance kick downfield was carried over the touchline close to the ‘22’ by a Selby defender. Chris Vine’s kick chase and quick thinking enabled him to bag his second try in a few minutes. He threw the ball into play to the supporting Jack Hammond and, in the blink of an eye, the skipper exchanged passes with his centre partner who scampered over the line.

Joe Gallagher’s conversion stretched the lead out to 14-0 and the scoring frenzy continued when Crocs scored their third try in eight minutes. An attempted defensive clearance went awry and the error was pounced on by Callum Dunne who needed no invitation to run in to touch down unopposed with Joe Gallagher’s conversion extending the lead to 21-0.

After the break, playing into the wind, the home team produced a hugely impressive performance scoring three further tries and denying Selby a score until the dying embers of the game.

The bonus point was secured ten minutes into the half with a well executed try. Callum Dunne joined a flowing back line move and his pass released Josh Hunt in space. The left winger kicked over the covering defence and won the sprint to the line to touch down in the corner. Joe Gallagher’s brilliant touchline conversion into the wind stretched the lead out to 28-0.

Nic Faulkner’s powerful break down the blind side from a line out took play into the Selby half. The move was continued with backs and forwards combining fluently eventually leading to Selby being penalised and Joe Gallagher’s strike made it 31-0 with fifteen minutes played in the second half.

Selby tried to spread the ball along the back line, but Matthew Beswick intercepted and the young winger galloped the length of the field leaving defenders floundering to touch down between the posts. The formality of the conversion made it 38-0 and Crocs went in search of further points.

Selby were penalised for a high tackle shortly after and Crocs kicked to the corner. The initial drives were held up but Jack Pilcher managed to twist and reach out behind him to ground the ball over the line with seven minutes remaining.

Selby got on the scoreboard as the game entered stoppage time. This time their persistence in putting together a series of pick and go drives was rewarded when Duncan Hardy burrowed his way over the try line.