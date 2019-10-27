Crocs on the up after home win over Pontefract

Old Crossleyans followed up last weekend’s first win on the road with a convincing 30-5 home win over Pontefract which moves them up to sixth place in Yorkshire One.

Crocs’ pack was outstanding and laid the foundations for the bonus point victory.

All four tries were scored by the forwards with the starting front row all getting on the score sheet and man of the match, Luke Sturman, deservedly getting the final try following an inspired individual performance.

Crocs had plenty of defending to do in the first half but led 13-0 at half time courtesy of two penalties and a well worked try scored just before the interval.

They bagged three further tries in the second half before Pontefract scored their only points deep into stoppage time.

Crocs controlled the opening exchanges and took the lead after six minutes. The Crocs’ pack disrupted the visitors’ scrum feed and Ed Cockroft landed the subsequent penalty.

Minutes later, Pontefract were awarded a penalty for a high tackle but the attempt hit the post and the ball went dead.

Play was centred among both sets of forwards and clear scoring opportunities were at a premium but Crocs eventually extended their lead midway through the half. Pontefract were penalised for an infringement at the breakdown and Cockroft made no mistake to edge the advantage out to 6-0.

Pontefract dominated for spells, but were unable to convert the pressure into points as staunch defending preserved Crocs’ slender advantage.

The home side’s reward came just before half time when Crocs scored the opening try. Luke Sturman broke away in centre field down the left flank and surged into the Pontefract half. Cam Brannan was up in support and his offload released Roland Marki who was unstoppable from 20 metres. Cockroft’s conversion established a 13-0 lead at half time.

Crocs started the second half on the offensive. A penalty awarded for a high tackle drifted wide but the home team was very much in the ascendancy and the cumulative pressure eventually told when Sturman again broke through in midfield. Crocs were awarded a penalty and chose to kick to the corner. They threw to the front of the lineout setting up an unstoppable driving maul with Jack Pilcher touching down and Crocs led 18-0.

Their third try arrived midway through the half, the visitors unable to prevent Sam Ives from forcing his way over the try line. The conversion hit the post but the lead had been stretched out to 23-0.

The bonus point was secured five minutes from time after Jack Hammond went on a jinking run through the Pontefract cover. Sturman was in support and powered his way over the line with Ed Cockroft’s conversion moving the lead out to 30-0.

Pontefract scored the final points of the match deep into stoppage time when Josh Hough touched down in the corner.