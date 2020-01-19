Crocs take one-point Yorkshire One success on east coast

Old Crossleyans returned from Goole with a 15-14 win in Yorkshire One.

Crocs led 8-0 at half time but they left points out on the field as a sequence of handling errors resulted in clear try scoring opportunities being squandered.

Midway through the second half these missed chances looked to be costly as Goole opened up a 14-8 lead and were controlling the game but, to their credit, Crocs regrouped, regained the initiative, scored a decisive converted try and then controlled the closing stages of the contest.

Second rower Luke Sturman scored both Crocs’ tries and the victory was built on an impressive performance from the whole pack.

Crocs dominated the opening exchanges and eventually took the lead on 10 minutes when Ed Cockroft was successful with a penalty.

Goole began to get a foothold in the game and started to control both possession and territory. They were held up short of the line following a swift move down the left wing and even though they were denied on this occasion they continued to create chances.

Having weathered the onslaught Crocs relieved the pressure when the back line linked well down the left flank. They were held up short but Goole were subsequently penalised and had a man yellow carded.

Crocs chose the tap penalty and the decision was rewarded when Luke Sturman ploughed his way over the try line following a series of pick and go drives. The conversion was missed but Crocs led 8-0 as the game passed the half hour mark.

There was no further scoring and the half ended with Crocs leading 8-0 but wondering if they would rue those missed opportunities.

The second half was barely underway when Crocs had a man yellow carded at the breakdown following the restart.

The numerical advantage led to Goole controlling play and despite holding out for 10 minutes the pressure eventually told when they breached the defence, scrambling over from a few yards out. The successful conversion reduced Crocs’ lead to 8-7.

Goole were in the ascendancy and were denied another score when Crocs’ pack turned the ball over deep in their ‘22’.

The respite was short lived and, when Jack Smith peeled off the back of a lineout, weak tackling allowed him to run in unopposed from 20m out to give Goole the lead for the first time.

The conversion stretched their advantage to 14-8 and Crocs needed an immediate response before the game ran away from them.

A series of controlled pick and go drives was initially held up but Goole had a man yellow carded and Crocs sensed their opportunity to retake the lead was there for the taking.

Unsurprisingly, they chose the scrum option, and this time Luke Sturman burrowed over the line to complete his brace of tries. Ed Cockroft made no mistake with the conversion and Crocs led 15-14 with still a quarter of an hour to play.

As in the closing stages last week, Crocs controlled the remainder of the game with disciplined ball retention.

An attempted penalty kick from Crocs, five minutes from time, hit the post leaving the game on a knife edge but they were not going to be denied and held on comfortably to secure their third win in a row.