Daniel’s ton helps Saints win big game

Illingworth St Mary’s look warm favourites for the Division One title after a 30-run win at Sowerby Bridge in Saturday’s battle of the top two.

The home bowling attack was below-strength and Daniel Murfett (108 not out) and Veryan Brooksby (89) took advantage.

Aussie left-hander Murfett has already moved past 500 runs for the season and he helped the visitors to 264-5.

Joshua Wood (87) and opener Tim Helliwell (40) were the only home batsmen to make an impact as the Walton Street side were limited to 234-9 with no bowler in the match taking more than two wickets.

Illingworth need lead by nine points from Great Horton PC, who went second with a 99 run win at lowly Queensbury.

A solid batting display in which eight men made double figures and Matthew Jordan’s 31 was the top score helped the visitors total 221.

Dominic Anderson then took 5-38 with Ollie Challis’s 59 almost half Queensbury’s 122 in reply.

Bradshaw produced a fine fightback from 39-6 to beat visitors Blackley by 12 runs.

Jacob Linsel (5-37) wreaked early havoc but Simon Collins (91), who has plenty of experience at Premier Division level, got great support from Mohammed Yousaf (43) to send the total climbing to 215-9.

Aaron Buckley then took 7-58 and Collins took the other three wickets as Blackley replied with 203.

The visitors were left kicking themselves for not offering enough support to opener Hans Randwana, who hit 102 and was seventh out with the score at 156.

William Thickett’s 69 not out down the order only delayed defeat for his struggling Stones side against Clayton.

The Ripponden team made 165-9 and although the visitors lost both openers cheaply, Joseph Brown (83) and Carl Bartley (58 no) helped wrap up a six wicket win for the Bradford side.

Division One: *Bradshaw 215-9 (Collins 91, Yousaf 43, Linsel 5-37), Blackley 203 (Randwana 102, Buckley 7-58): pts 12-5. Great Horton PC 221, *Queensbury 122 (Challis 59, Anderson 5-38): pts 12-4. Illingworth St Mary’s 264-5 (Murfett 108*, V Brooksby 89), *Sowerby Bridge 234-9 (Wood 87, Helliwell 40): pts 11-4. *Stones 165-9 (Thickett 69*), Clayton 166-4 (Brown 83, Bartley 58*): pts 3-11.

Points: Illingworth St Mary’s 71, Great Horton PC 62, Sowerby Bridge 61, Bradshaw 57, Clayton 48, Blackley 39, Queensbury 28, Stones 16.

Outlane registered what must rank as one of the biggest wins in their history when they steamrollered hosts Greetland by a 304-run margin in Division Two.

Chris Brook’s 159 helped them power to 398-5 at West Vale with Andrew Holding’s 54 the next best score.

Greetland didn’t help their cause by conceding 50 extras and they were then dismissed for 94 with Scott Whelen (46) standing in the way of an even bigger win for the visitors.

Upper Hopton’s Matthew Haigh was a man in a hurry, crashing 48 not out in eight overs as his side raced to a nine-wicket win at Bradley & Colnebridge, who mustered only 63. Jack Stephenson took 4-31.

Leaders Luddenden Foot had to settle for 11 points from an eight-wicket win at Cullingworth.

Foot were unable to dismiss Elliott Robinson (40 no), who helped Cullingworth labour to 130-8.

Dave Robinson took a couple of wickets before Joel Cleary (70 no) and Charlie-Holt Conway (42 no) added 97 to settle matters.

Low Moor HT’s Stokes (111) and Mills (50) were on the Mark in a partnership of 163 runs that helped their side beat Old Town by 119 runs.

Ali Asghar took 4-66 for Town but his teammates struggled to make an impact.

Mahmad Gheewala (114) continued his fine form with the bat as second-placed Mount beat Leymoor at Staincliffe.

He had Zahoor Munaf to thank. The No 9 batsman did much more than just hold an end up, making 80 not out to help Mount compile a total of 280-9.

Mark Coulson made 44 but the pressure of needing quick runs told as the visitors lost by 72 runs.

Division Two: *Bradley & Colnebridge 63 (Stephenson 4-31), Upper Hopton 67-1 (Haigh 48*): pts 0-12. *Cullingworth 130-8 (Robinson 40*), Luddendenfoot 133-2 (Cleary 70*, Holt-Conway 42*): pts 1-11. Outlane 398-5 (Brook 159, Holding 54), *Greetland 94 (Whelen 48, Dickens 4-9, Dorotiak 4-29): pts 12-1. *Low Moor HT 252-7 (Stokes 111, Mills 50, Asghar 4-66), Old Town 133: pts 12-3. *Mount 280-9 (Gheewala 114, Munaf 80*), Leymoor 208 (Coulson 44):pts 11-5.

Points: Luddenden Foot 73, Mount 63, Upper Hopton 53, Leymoor 46, Bradley & Colnebridge 43, Old Town 41, Low Moor 40, Outlane 35, Greetland 21, Cullingworth 14.