Derby revenge for Elland

Elland damaged Barkisland’s title and promotion hopes in the Huddersfield League’s Championship with a four-wicket away win in a Calderdale derby yesterday.

There was a century maker on each side as the Hullen Edge men avenged a June defeat.

Luke Bridges made 116 not out off 101 balls as Barkisland recovered from 49-4 to post 216-8, No 8 Harry Finch (23) offering his teammate valuable support.

Bridges followed up with three wickets but opener Liam Fletcher hit 101 to pave the way for an Elland success, Tom Gledhill’s unbeaten 37 settling matters.

There were tight 15 over spells from Barkisland’s Jamie Sykes (2-31) and Elland’s Jack Hendy (3-35).

Barkisland’s lead was cut to two points when Almondbury Wesleyans beat Meltham while Rastrick are one further back in third after a five-wicket home win over Skelmanthorpe.

Adam Rammell (43). Asif Hooper (41) and Fez Khan (23) were the only batsmen to get going as Skelmathorpe were bowled out for 132.

James Anderson took 3-18 while Wasim Javed finished with 4-14, having struck one early blow and then returned to help clear up the tail.

Three wickets in quick succession left the Round Hill men 47-4 but Majid Khan’s 69, which included five sixes, made home nerves disappear.

Walsden maintained their Lancashire League title drive with a four-wicket win away to Accrington in the first of their two matches this weekend.

It was their first ever win over the Thorneyholme Road side and gives them a healthy 17 point lead at the top ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nelson.

Keiren Grimshaw proved the only real stumbling block as Accrington, 45-6 at one stage after being sent in, struggled to reach three-figures.

Grimshaw scored 73, adding 53 with Andrew Greenwood (9) for the seventh wicket as Jamie Shackleton (4-40) maintained his excellent season.

The outcome was in doubt when the visitors slipped to 75-6 but opener Josh Gale was still there and his 57 not out completed victory with Stevie Barker (12 no) giving fine support.

While Walsden were making it 17 wins out of 18 - their other game was washed out - Todmorden’s fears of failing to make the top section when the league is split into two next season grew.

They are 13th of the 24 clubs and now just one point ahead of Enfield, who were 33 run winners at Centre Vale yesterday.

Skipper Andrew Sutcliffe led from the front with the ball, taking a career best 6-43 as Enfield were dismissed for 186.

Lewis Wright (49) and Greg Jones (31) gave Enfield a fine start with a 74-run opening stand, Sutcliffe was the sixth bowler used and ensured his side at least two bowling points by running through the middle and late order.

Freddie Priestley hit a patient 55 in reply but Sri Lankan pro Shash Pussegolla took 5-43 to help bowl out Tod for 153 with opener Ben Pearson’s 14 the next-best score.

Tod will be desperate to play at home to lowly Colne today.

Lightcliffe also have a Sunday fixture in the Bradford League, against joint leaders New Farnley, but the pressure is off after they guaranteed Premiership cricket for another season after a 57-run victory over East Bierley yesterday.

East Bierley were brought down to earth with a bump after their win over Bradford & Bingley last week as they lost by 57 runs to Lightcliffe.

An opening stand of 105 between Josh Wheatley (62) and Alex Stead (48) paved the way for a home total of 242-5 with Yassir Abbas (34no) and Suleman Khan (32) also chipping in.

Wheatley and Abbas completed a good day’s work with figures of 4-34 and 4-37 respectively as East Bierley were all out for 185, the efforts of Rizwan Ali (53), Awaise Hussain (44) and Shabbir Rashid (42) proving in vain.

Brighouse and Northowram Fields were both beaten in Championship Two.

One-time promotion hopefuls Brighouse, who will be relegated at the end of the season after it came to light that they had fielded ineligible overseas players, gave leaders Keighley a run for their money.

Deron Greaves hit 44 and Quadratullah Azizi 42 as Brighouse made 174. Greaves (3-42) then made life difficult for Keighley with the ball but the hosts won by three wickets.

Seventh-placed Northowram lost by 62 runs away to an in-form Altofts side just above them in the table.

Craig Wood (50), Luke Webb (41) and Farroukh Alam (39) helped the Wakefield side to 247, Josh Bennett-Kear, Will Parkin and Jacob Slator each picking up three wickets.

Northowram were 58-4 in reply and although teenager Louis Cockburn (43) again batted well, they were all out for 185.