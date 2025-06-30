EE reveals the uplifting power of football on teen girls’ wellbeing

Over 9 in 10 teen girls say the sport makes them ‘more confident’ and able to deal with social media pressures

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With both England and Wales preparing for the summer tournament in Switzerland, new research from EE – lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations – reveals the powerful off-pitch benefits of the game: strengthening teenage girls’ confidence at a time they need it most.

More than ever before, social media presents a challenging landscape for teen girls with associated problems including the pressure to maintain a curated online image, the possibility of cyberbullying, and decreased self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In research* carried out by EE in partnership with leading child and adolescent psychologist Dr Sheila Redfern PhD, findings show that being part of a football network – whether through a local team, casual kickabouts or an online community – significantly reduces the negative impact that social media and the online world can have on teenage girls’ self-esteem and confidence.

EE’s Everyone Needs a Squad

The data shows that 93% of girls who are part of a football network report feeling more confident, with over two thirds (69%) saying it gives them a sense of belonging. In contrast, of those girls who do not watch or play football, two fifths (44%) say social media has affected their confidence, while one quarter (27%) of respondents admit it has reduced their self-esteem.

Girls who are involved in football are also more likely to develop strong emotional resilience (66%) than their counterparts (49%), with nearly three quarters (72%) well equipped to cope with negative online experiences. Three fifths (61%) of girls who watch or play football also say they are comfortable confiding in friends and family over social media pressure.

The study surveyed two groups of teenage girls aged 13-18 – those engaged in football networks and a control group who were not. All participants were asked the same questions exploring their relationship with social media, their self-perception, and their emotional resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data reveals a clear pattern: girls involved in football communities demonstrate stronger emotional resilience, more positive peer relationships, and a greater sense of self-worth.

EE’s Everyone Needs a Squad

Dr Sheila Redfern PhD, who co-designed the research methodology, commented: “Adolescence is a time of significant developmental change; including neurological, psychological, physical and social changes that shape long-term wellbeing. In recent years, we have seen an increased spike in the mental and emotional health problems of adolescent girls which has been exacerbated due to increased exposure to the online world."

"The research carried out by EE has produced some important and striking results, shining a light on how being part of the football network can benefit teen girls' wellbeing and promote resilience (good mental health). The study clearly shows that being in the football community can improve adolescent girls' self-esteem and confidence at a time in their lives when they are most likely to doubt themselves and compare themselves unfavourably to others.”

To further bring these findings to life, EE has enlisted the support of England legend and mum of two, Kelly Smith, to share her own experiences of being involved in a football community and how it can help young people navigate the complexities of the online world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Smith, scorer of 46 goals in 117 appearances for the Lionesses, and mum of two said: “Football gave me absolutely everything growing up. I wasn’t a confident or outgoing person off the pitch but as soon as I was playing, I could be myself and show what I could do; it was where I felt most comfortable.

"The online world was very different back when I was starting out, but I’ve seen the pressures social media puts on young people now. Being part of a community is so important when it comes to building confidence and the resilience young people need to navigate the world. For me, there’s no community more powerful than the football family, and I really hope as many girls as possible get to feel a part of that.”

The research forms part of EE’s Everyone Needs a Squad campaign, which sees players from across the Home Nations and grassroots footballers feature in content showing how confidence and community can be built through football.

As part of this, EE has launched a bespoke online platform called EE Squad, which helps teenage girls explore, build and grow their community around football, particularly in an online world where girls are often exposed to negativity. The platform offers routes into local football opportunities, confidence-building content via EE LearnSmart, and personal stories from Home Nations players sharing how football has shaped their confidence, resilience, and sense of belonging – on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia Simai-Kral who plays for Highbury Wolves Girls and features in EE’s ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ campaign said: “Football has always been my escape from the pressure of social media. Playing with girls’ teams gave me the confidence to be myself, online and offline. It’s where I’ve felt supported, not judged and that’s made all the difference.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand & Demand Generation Director at EE said: “As lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, we recognise the power of the football network and its potential to make the world a better place. We know growing up in an online world brings unique challenges and we are passionate about showcasing how this sport can help build young girls’ confidence.

‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ highlights how we are doing more for families by supporting young people’s wellbeing and helping them navigate the online world with positivity. We hope that this campaign will empower young girls on and off the pitch and inspire them to get involved in the beautiful game.”

Sharon Tuff, Football Association of Wales’ Chief Commercial and Engagement Officer, said: “At the Football Association of Wales we see first hand the transformative power football has. EE’s research echoes what we witness across the nation, that football is more than a game, it’s a powerful tool for improving wellbeing and creating a true sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the impact of Cymru’s historic qualification to UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, will be felt far beyond the pitch. For young girls across the country, the visibility of our Cymru players and the celebration of their journey is a source of inspiration, proof that they belong in the game and that their voices matter.

“We’re proud to work with EE to celebrate the welcoming space football offers, where girls can thrive, whether on the pitch or through life. We look forward to the legacy this summer will create for future generations.”

Everyone Needs a Squad is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with phones gets harder. As excitement builds for another summer of football, EE is using this moment to launch a wider call to action: encouraging girls across the UK to find their team, step onto the pitch, and discover the game-changing mental boost that football can offer.

This latest initiative builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing. Last year, EE launched age-specific smartphone guidance to help parents navigate healthy tech habits, recommending simpler devices for younger children and promoting gradual, responsible smartphone use as they grow. Alongside this, EE expanded its PhoneSmart platform to equip both teens and parents with the tools and knowledge to stay safe and confident online.

To discover more, please visit https://eelearnsmart.co.uk/ee-squad/