Farsley concede Priestley Cup final

In an unprecedented move, Farsley CC have forfeited this year's Priestley Cup final.

Sunday's final at Undercliffe was abandoned due to rain.

Farsley, who host Lightcliffe this weekend, forfeited the final to Woodlands after they said four of their regular starters would not be able to feature in yesterday's pre-arranged reserve day.

The club insisted that missing four key players would leave them without a suitable side for the final clash.

It is the first time in the cup's history that a final has been forfeited.

The Bradford League Management Board released a statement on Sunday to express their disappointment at Farsley's decision.

"We are extremely disappointed and saddened by Farsley's decision to forfeit the match," read the official statement.

"This has never happened before and it something we never want to see repeated. We will be holding an investigation into Farsley's decision.

"We would like to thank Undercliffe for making their facilities available and we are hugely disappointed that this famous competition is ending this way this year."

Woodlands will be awarded the Priestley Cup and their players will receive medals.