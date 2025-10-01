Fight Star Championship heads to Yorkshire in October with local star Addy Khan in the spotlight

One of the UK’s fastest-growing MMA promotions, Fight Star Championship (FSC), is officially coming to Bradford for the first time on October 18, with a stacked night of action set to take place at Bradford Live in front of 3,000 fight fans.

The event comes as a direct result of a promise made by FSC boss Raj Singh to Bradford’s own Addy Khan—one of the region’s rising stars in the sport. Singh vowed to bring the promotion to Bradford if Khan delivered a statement victory at FSC 33, held earlier this year at the O2 Arena in London.

Khan did exactly that, dominating a seasoned UK veteran in front of a packed crowd, earning not only the win but the chance to headline his hometown’s first-ever FSC card.

Now, with momentum behind him and the backing of his city, Khan prepares to face perhaps his toughest test yet in Brazil’s Ricardo Moraes, a dangerous and experienced fighter.

“This is more than just a fight—it’s a dream come true,” said Khan. “I promised my people I’d bring FSC to Bradford, and now we’re making history. On October 18, I’m going to give them a show they’ll never forget.”

FSC has quickly built a reputation as a proving ground for some of the best emerging talent in UK and European MMA, with fast-paced cards, high production value, and passionate crowds. Bringing the show to Bradford marks a major milestone, as the promotion expands into one of Yorkshire’s most vibrant and fight-hungry cities.

Shahid Khan, who will be attending the event echoed the excitement surrounding the event: “Addy earned this. His performance at FSC 33 was nothing short of elite, and we’re thrilled that FSC is coming to to Bradford for what’s going to be one of the biggest nights in the city’s combat sports history.”

Addy Khan pictured with Raj Singh is preparing to take on perhaps his toughest test yet in Brazil’s Ricardo Moraes, a dangerous and experienced fighter.

The full fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with several local fighters and rising UK prospects rumoured to be joining the line-up.

Fight Star Championship Bradford will take place at Bradford Live on Friday, October 18. Tickets are expected to go on sale soon and fans are encouraged to act fast—this is one event the city won’t want to miss.

The full fight card includes a number of fighters and rising UK prospects. Fight Star Championship Bradford will take place at Bradford Live on Saturday October 18. Tickets are available via the link: https://booking.trafalgartickets.com/en/bradford-live-bradford/specialoffer/mfw73chuwwp72