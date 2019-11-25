First half showing put Rishworthians on road to victory

Old Rishworthians beat West Park Leeds 21-14 at Copley in Yorkshire Two, thanks to an excellent first half performance.

But they got bogged down in the second half, were starved of possession and allowed their discipline to slip.

They had done enough however to make it six wins in a row, but allowed the visitors to grab a losing bonus point right at the end.

In the first half, they struggled at times to win the ball, but once they had it in their hands they always looked dangerous.

The tackling from both sides was good throughout the game and it was defence that set the home side going in the first half.

Centres Luke Sutcliffe and Doug Heseltine both put in crunching tackles which saw the ball go loose. Sutcliffe was quick to pounce, gathering it before putting wing Ben Waud away on a strong run to the line. Josh Kelly added the conversion.

The visitors had much of the possession but could not break the Rishworthians defence.

Another strong run from defence by Waud took play into the visitors half, before he put Sutcliffe away to jink his way over. Kelly converted.

Fullback Joe Billing then also broke out of defence with a clever run to take play into the Leeds half, before putting flanker Simanu Tusiga away. He linked well with hooker Toby Muscat-Baron, who was stopped a yard out. As the rest of the pack came through, scrum half Liam Phillips was able to pick up and dive over. Kelly converted to take Rishworthian through to half-time with a 21–0 lead.

They started the second half well, running the ball at every occasion and almost got over again, the ball just spinning loose with the line beckoning.

The home side had dominated the much taller visitors’ pack in the lineouts through Ethan Pollard and Jacob Bower, and just about held their own in the scrums.

But the visitors started to get more and more possession until they got a breakaway from a maul and Kelly’s desperate attempt to tackle was judged high and he got a yellow card for his efforts.

From the penalty the visitors kept up the pressure and eventually forced their way over for a converted try.

Rishworthians found themselves under pressure for the rest of the game, giving away penalty after penalty and left wing Anthony Shoesmith was yellow carded as he went for an interception.

Eventually a scrum near the home line brought a try when the ball came out as the home pack held an attempted pushover. The conversion ended the game.