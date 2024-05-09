10 players that FC Halifax Town could target as potential new signings this summer

We spoke to Joseph Pope from the Off The Line blog, who covers the EFL and non-league football, for his suggestions on who The Shaymen might bring in.
1. Jeff King
The first player on this list is one that will need no introduction to Shaymen fans; former FC Halifax Town right-back Jeff King. King was released by Chesterfield upon their promotion into the Football League and so is a free agent, leaving many in a Town persuasion dreaming of a return for the former Town defender. With rumours of Tylor Golden interesting parties at a higher level after another strong campaign, King could represent the ideal replacement for Golden. King is experienced, very much the modern-day full-back with an attacking outlook, tendency to get forward and contribute with goals and assists, and is a fans favourite at The Shay. They say don’t go back to former players, but an option like this may be too good to turn down. Photo: Getty Images
2. Max Kilsby
By design, The Shaymen’s transfer business has to be done with a degree of adaptability built into it; their budget is one of the lowest in the division, and so signing versatile players who can cover a number of bases is almost a prerequisite. In this regard, Kilsby ticks that box as a player who is capable of playing anywhere down the left-hand side, be it as a centre-back, left-back or more advanced in a midfield position. Released by Carlisle United at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Kilsby spent time North of the border with Queen of the South and so has some first-team experience under his belt in a notoriously physical league system. A highly-rated prospect, Millington is a talented coach who could well get the best out of him. He is in-keeping with the squad profile of signing diamonds in the rough to polish, and while he may not be a direct starter, I think he would be worth a look. Photo: Carlisle United FC
3. Tom Crawford
The Shaymen need to strengthen in the middle of the park and so one option that is available and on the more experienced side is former Monkeyhangers man Tom Crawford. The former Pools midfielder was released at the end of the campaign, headlining the list of departures from Hartlepool and one that fans were perhaps a tad surprised that was being let go as he still retains popularity in Hartlepool quarters. He is a hard-working, diligent midfielder that sits at the base of midfield and can engage, but can equally get about the pitch, gets stuck in, is strong technically and the sort of rough diamond yet selfless applicator that Millington likes. He is capped by England C, has lots of experience under his belt and has got promoted out of the division before, and is still only 24 years of age. He won’t be flashy, but will be wholly functional. Photo: Getty Images
4. Marcus Dinanga
The decision to release Rob Harker came as a surprise to me; I am a fan of the forward. Harker’s exit may well be a case of Millington wanting to bring in a 20-30 capable forward instead, and so Marcus Dinanga could well be an option. On his day still one of the better forwards in the National League, Dinanga has fallen out of favour at Gateshead under Rob Elliot and is now available for a move at the end of this season with his contract expiring. I fully expect him to be on the move, yet I don’t see – apart from The Shaymen – a Northern side in need of an obvious new centre forward to lead the line and so the promise of regular football could well sway Dinanga to The Shay. Town don’t create a great deal in the way of chances, but if given the supply line I think Dinanga is more than capable of registering North of 20 goals next term. Photo: Nathan Stirk