10 players that FC Halifax Town could target as potential new signings this summer

3 . Tom Crawford

The Shaymen need to strengthen in the middle of the park and so one option that is available and on the more experienced side is former Monkeyhangers man Tom Crawford. The former Pools midfielder was released at the end of the campaign, headlining the list of departures from Hartlepool and one that fans were perhaps a tad surprised that was being let go as he still retains popularity in Hartlepool quarters. He is a hard-working, diligent midfielder that sits at the base of midfield and can engage, but can equally get about the pitch, gets stuck in, is strong technically and the sort of rough diamond yet selfless applicator that Millington likes. He is capped by England C, has lots of experience under his belt and has got promoted out of the division before, and is still only 24 years of age. He won’t be flashy, but will be wholly functional. Photo: Getty Images