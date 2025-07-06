Owen Brayplaceholder image
Owen Bray

15 photos from FC Halifax Town's opening pre-season friendly at Bradford Park Avenue

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jul 2025, 21:45 BST
Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw in their opening pre-season friendly at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Photos courtesy of Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

Cody Johnson

1. Bradford PA 1-1 Halifax

Cody Johnson Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Will Hugill

2. Bradford PA 1-1 Halifax

Will Hugill Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Florent Hoti

3. Bradford PA 1-1 Halifax

Florent Hoti Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Adam Lakeland

4. Bradford PA 1-1 Halifax

Adam Lakeland Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice