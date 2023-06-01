News you can trust since 1853
17 potential signings who could interest FC Halifax Town this summer

With the end of the season upon us, now is the time squads up and down the country are reshaped ahead of next season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

FC Halifax Town are hoping to avoid having to rebuild their squad like they did last summer by retaining most of their out-of-contract players.

But which new faces will come through the door at Town?

We take a look at some potential new signings that could interest The Shaymen.

Former Town loanee who impressed on loan at Boston in the National League North and has been released by Hull

1. Billy Chadwick

Former Town loanee who impressed on loan at Boston in the National League North and has been released by Hull Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Was excellent on loan at Halifax in the second-half of the season and the former Bolton defender would be a fantastic permanent addition to the squad.

2. Adam Senior

Was excellent on loan at Halifax in the second-half of the season and the former Bolton defender would be a fantastic permanent addition to the squad. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Winger has had two spells on loan at Halifax and is highly thought of by Chris Millington. Has been released by Harrogate Town.

3. Max Wright

Winger has had two spells on loan at Halifax and is highly thought of by Chris Millington. Has been released by Harrogate Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

Left wing-back has caught the eye in the National League North with Spennymoor. Formerly of Matlock Town and Brighouse Town.

4. Reece Kendall

Left wing-back has caught the eye in the National League North with Spennymoor. Formerly of Matlock Town and Brighouse Town. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Related topics:FC Halifax Town