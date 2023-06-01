17 potential signings who could interest FC Halifax Town this summer
With the end of the season upon us, now is the time squads up and down the country are reshaped ahead of next season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
FC Halifax Town are hoping to avoid having to rebuild their squad like they did last summer by retaining most of their out-of-contract players.
But which new faces will come through the door at Town?
We take a look at some potential new signings that could interest The Shaymen.
