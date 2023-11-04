18 players who have played for Halifax Town and been capped by their country

3 . Mick Meagan

Had already won 16 Irish caps before he joined Halifax Town in 1968. He spent just the one season at The Shay, failing to add to his tally of caps, but then took over in the dual role of Drogheda manager and Republic of Ireland team manager (the nation's first). He picked himself for the first match he took charge of, a 1-1 draw with Scotland in September 1969. It was his last cap, but earned after he left The Shay. Photo: Johnny Meynell