18 players who have played for Halifax Town and been capped by their country

They’ve all played for Halifax Town and represented their country at the highest level.
In this picture special, we take a look at 18 players who have played for their country as well as The Shaymen.
1. Alan Knill
Made over 100 appearances for Town in the mid-to-late 80s and played once for Wales, against European Champions Holland in September 1988. Photo: Johnny Meynell
2. Chris Nicholl
Picked up by Halifax in 1968 and was instrumental to Town's promotion in his first season. Also gained promotion with Luton, Aston Villa and Southampton. Won 51 caps for Northern Ireland and played in the 1982 World Cup Photo: Johnny Meynell
3. Mick Meagan
Had already won 16 Irish caps before he joined Halifax Town in 1968. He spent just the one season at The Shay, failing to add to his tally of caps, but then took over in the dual role of Drogheda manager and Republic of Ireland team manager (the nation's first). He picked himself for the first match he took charge of, a 1-1 draw with Scotland in September 1969. It was his last cap, but earned after he left The Shay. Photo: Johnny Meynell
4. Jonathan Gould
Played for Town between 1990 and 1992 and won two caps for Scotland, and was a member of the 1998 World Cup squad. Won his first cap in October 1999. Photo: Getty Images