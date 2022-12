LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Halifax Town captain Nicky Wroe lifts the FA Trophy after the FA Trophy Final match between Grimsby Town FC v FC Halifax Town at Wembley Stadium on May 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

20 photos from when FC Halifax Town won the FA Trophy at Wembley back in 2016

As FC Halifax Town prepare to kick-off their 2022/23 FA Trophy campaign at Guiseley tomorrow night (Tuesday), we take a look back at when they beat Grimsby in the final at Wembley to win the competition in 2016.