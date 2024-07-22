Richard Peniket

Former FC Halifax Town striker Richard Peniket has been named as the new manager of Gulf United in the United Arab Emirates.

Peniket spent three seasons at Town, joining under Neil Aspin before winning the FA Trophy at Wembley under Jim Harvey in 2016 and then helping Billy Heath’s team win promotion from the National League North in 2017.

He signed for Gulf United in 2022 and achieved two promotions with them.

They play in the second tier, where they just finished above the relegation zone last season.

Posting on X, Peniket said: “I’m delighted to be appointed Gulf United FC first team manager.

“I’m so proud and privileged to be given the opportunity to manage this amazing club.

“A proud achievement to be the youngest manager in division one - if not the top two leagues.

“Can’t wait to get started.”