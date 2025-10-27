22 photos of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup ties against Football League opposition in recent years ahead of Saturday's clash with Exeter City

We start with Town’s first round tie against Charlton Athletic in November 2011, and also take a look back at their first round clash at MK Dons in November 2013 and their Yorkshire derby with Bradford City in 2014, all under Neil Aspin.

Also included is the 2015 clash against Wycombe Wanderers, and two matches against EFL sides Morecambe and AFC Wimbledon in 2018.

You can follow all the updates from this Saturday’s game with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

1 . Halifax Town v Charlton Athletic. Action from the Halifax v Charlton tie at The Shay in 2011. Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

2 . FA Cup Lee Gregory in action for Town against Charlton. Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

3 . FA Cup Danny Holland is beaten in the air during Halifax's 4-0 cup defeat to Charlton at The Shay. Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales