22 photos of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup ties against Football League opposition in recent years ahead of Saturday's clash with Exeter City

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT
Ahead of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round clash with League One Exeter City on Saturday, we’ve delved into the archives for a look back at The Shaymen’s recent matches in the competition against Football League opposition.

We start with Town’s first round tie against Charlton Athletic in November 2011, and also take a look back at their first round clash at MK Dons in November 2013 and their Yorkshire derby with Bradford City in 2014, all under Neil Aspin.

Also included is the 2015 clash against Wycombe Wanderers, and two matches against EFL sides Morecambe and AFC Wimbledon in 2018.

Action from the Halifax v Charlton tie at The Shay in 2011.

Action from the Halifax v Charlton tie at The Shay in 2011. Photo: Charles Round

Lee Gregory in action for Town against Charlton.

Lee Gregory in action for Town against Charlton. Photo: Charles Round

Danny Holland is beaten in the air during Halifax's 4-0 cup defeat to Charlton at The Shay.

Danny Holland is beaten in the air during Halifax's 4-0 cup defeat to Charlton at The Shay. Photo: Charles Round

Simon Ainge goes for the ball in Town's FA Cup tie at MK Dons in 2013.

Simon Ainge goes for the ball in Town's FA Cup tie at MK Dons in 2013. Photo: COLIN BRIDGES

