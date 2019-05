26 photos from when FC Halifax Town won the FA Trophy at Wembley in 2016

Scott McManus was the match-winning hero as his stunning goal sealed victory for The Shaymen.

1. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby Sam Walker and Kingsley James at full-time jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby Shouting up for The Shaymen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby Town defender Hamza Bencherif jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby Town defender James Bolton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more