27 former FC Halifax Town players who are now in the Premier League or the Football League

FC Halifax Town have helped an ever-growing list of footballers progress into the Football League, and even beyond, in recent years.
See how many you can remember Shaymen fans (and let us know if there are any we’ve missed out!)….
1. CJ Hamilton
Had a spell on loan at Halifax from Sheffield United under Neil Aspin. Is now a Republic of Ireland international who plays for Blackpool in League One. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. David Brooks
Was on loan at Halifax along with CJ Hamilton under Neil Aspin, and has gone on to carve out a superb career in the game, becoming a key man for Wales and a first-team regular at Premier League side Bournemouth after recovering from cancer. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
3. Dion Charles
Had two spells on loan at Halifax, helping them win promotion to the fifth tier under Billy Heath. Now plays for Bolton Wanderers in League One and is a regular at international level for Northern Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Scott Hogan
Struggled to establish himself at Halifax under Neil Aspin but has enjoyed a brilliant career since, winning 12 Republic of Ireland caps and playing for Brentford and Aston Villa. Currently at Championship side Birmingham City. Photo: Matt McNulty