England's forward Jamie Vardy (L) vies with Belgium's midfielder Moussa Dembele during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)England's forward Jamie Vardy (L) vies with Belgium's midfielder Moussa Dembele during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
27 former FC Halifax Town players who are now in the Premier League or the Football League

FC Halifax Town have helped an ever-growing list of footballers progress into the Football League, and even beyond, in recent years.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Here we take a look at the former Town players who are currently on the books of Premier League or Football League clubs.

See how many you can remember Shaymen fans (and let us know if there are any we’ve missed out!)….

Had a spell on loan at Halifax from Sheffield United under Neil Aspin. Is now a Republic of Ireland international who plays for Blackpool in League One.

1. CJ Hamilton

Had a spell on loan at Halifax from Sheffield United under Neil Aspin. Is now a Republic of Ireland international who plays for Blackpool in League One. Photo: Gareth Copley

Was on loan at Halifax along with CJ Hamilton under Neil Aspin, and has gone on to carve out a superb career in the game, becoming a key man for Wales and a first-team regular at Premier League side Bournemouth after recovering from cancer.

2. David Brooks

Was on loan at Halifax along with CJ Hamilton under Neil Aspin, and has gone on to carve out a superb career in the game, becoming a key man for Wales and a first-team regular at Premier League side Bournemouth after recovering from cancer. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Had two spells on loan at Halifax, helping them win promotion to the fifth tier under Billy Heath. Now plays for Bolton Wanderers in League One and is a regular at international level for Northern Ireland.

3. Dion Charles

Had two spells on loan at Halifax, helping them win promotion to the fifth tier under Billy Heath. Now plays for Bolton Wanderers in League One and is a regular at international level for Northern Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Struggled to establish himself at Halifax under Neil Aspin but has enjoyed a brilliant career since, winning 12 Republic of Ireland caps and playing for Brentford and Aston Villa. Currently at Championship side Birmingham City.

4. Scott Hogan

Struggled to establish himself at Halifax under Neil Aspin but has enjoyed a brilliant career since, winning 12 Republic of Ireland caps and playing for Brentford and Aston Villa. Currently at Championship side Birmingham City. Photo: Matt McNulty

