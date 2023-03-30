27 photos from FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy semi-final triumph in 2016
FC Halifax Town take on Altrincham on Saturday in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST
So we thought it was the perfect opportunity to delve into the Courier archives and look back at the last time The Shaymen were in the last four of the competition in 2016.
After a 4-2 at Nantwich Town in the first-leg, a 2-2 draw at The Shay in the second-leg earned Halifax their place in the Wembley final against Grimsby.
Page 1 of 7