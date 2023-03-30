News you can trust since 1853
Shaquille MacDonald reels away in celebration

27 photos from FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy semi-final triumph in 2016

FC Halifax Town take on Altrincham on Saturday in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST

So we thought it was the perfect opportunity to delve into the Courier archives and look back at the last time The Shaymen were in the last four of the competition in 2016.

After a 4-2 at Nantwich Town in the first-leg, a 2-2 draw at The Shay in the second-leg earned Halifax their place in the Wembley final against Grimsby.

Town fans celebrate reaching the final

1. Actions from Halifax Town v Nantwich, at the Shay Stadium, Halifax

Town fans celebrate reaching the final Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Town's Shaquille McDonald

2. Actions from Halifax Town v Nantwich, at the Shay Stadium, Halifax. Shaquille McDonald

Town's Shaquille McDonald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Striker Jordan Burrow

3. Actions from Halifax Town v Nantwich, at the Shay Stadium, Halifax. Jordan Burrow

Striker Jordan Burrow Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Jordan Burrow tries to win the ball back for Town

4. Actions from Halifax Town v Nantwich, at the Shay Stadium, Halifax

Jordan Burrow tries to win the ball back for Town Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

