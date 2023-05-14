29 photos of FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley back in 2016

Here is a selection of photos showing FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley back in 2016 when The Shaymen beat Grimsby Town 1-0 to win the FA Trophy.
Town are back at Wembley to take on Gateshead in this year’s final on Sunday, May 21.
1. Town fans at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final.
FC Halifax v Grimsby Town.
Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Charlie and Luke Walker.
22nd May 2016.
Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Town fans at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final.
FC Halifax v Grimsby Town.
Halifax fans on Wembley Way.
22nd May 2016.
Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Town fans at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final.
FC Halifax v Grimsby Town.
Halifax fans celebrate.
22nd May 2016.
Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Town fans at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final.
FC Halifax v Grimsby Town.
Halifax fan 11-month-old Rory Madley on Wembley Way.
22nd May 2016.
Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe