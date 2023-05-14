News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans celebrate. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans celebrate. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans celebrate. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

29 photos of FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley back in 2016

Here is a selection of photos showing FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley back in 2016 when The Shaymen beat Grimsby Town 1-0 to win the FA Trophy.

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Town are back at Wembley to take on Gateshead in this year’s final on Sunday, May 21.

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Charlie and Luke Walker. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Town fans at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Charlie and Luke Walker. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Town fans at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans celebrate. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Town fans at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans celebrate. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fan 11-month-old Rory Madley on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Town fans at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fan 11-month-old Rory Madley on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:WembleyFC Halifax TownGatesheadFA Trophy