The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan GawthorpeThe FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

31 pictures of FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley for The Shaymen's FA Trophy final win against Grimsby on this day in 2016

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 11:46 BST
Here is a selection of photos from this day in 2016 showing FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley for their FA Trophy final victory against Grimsby Town.

Have a scroll through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Ten-year-old Jake Allison. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Town at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Ten-year-old Jake Allison. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Shaymen supporters at the 2016 FA Trophy final

2. Town at Wembley

Shaymen supporters at the 2016 FA Trophy final Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Town at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Town at Wembley

The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownFA TrophyWembleyGrimsby