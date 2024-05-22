31 pictures of FC Halifax Town fans at Wembley for The Shaymen's FA Trophy final win against Grimsby on this day in 2016

Have a scroll through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Town at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. Ten-year-old Jake Allison. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Town at Wembley
Shaymen supporters at the 2016 FA Trophy final Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Town at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Town at Wembley
The FA Trophy Final. FC Halifax v Grimsby Town. Halifax fans on Wembley Way. 22nd May 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe