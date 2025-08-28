34 former FC Halifax Town players who are now in the Premier League or the Football League

See how many you can remember Shaymen fans (and let us know if there are any we’ve missed out!)….
1. Milli Alli
Joined Town from Stockport in the summer of 2022 and an impressive stint at The Shay earned him a move to Exeter City, before he joined Luton Town, then of the Championship, and now in League One. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. David Brooks
Was on loan at Halifax under Neil Aspin in 2015, and has gone on to carve out a superb career in the game, becoming a key man for Wales and a first-team regular at Premier League side Bournemouth after recovering from cancer. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
3. Kieran Green
Green was the engine room of the Town side between 2020 and 2022 under Pete Wild, earning him a move to League Two Grimsby Town, where he remains a first-team regular. Photo: George Wood
4. Kian Spence
A classy midfielder who was always destined for a move into the EFL. Reunited with Pete Wild at Barrow before joining League One side Rotherham United this summer. Photo: Pete Norton