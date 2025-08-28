David Brooks, Matty Pearson and Matt Crooksplaceholder image
David Brooks, Matty Pearson and Matt Crooks

34 former FC Halifax Town players who are now in the Premier League or the Football League

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:43 BST
FC Halifax Town have helped an ever-growing list of footballers progress into the Football League, and even beyond, in recent years.

Here we take a look at the former Town players who are currently on the books of Premier League or Football League clubs.

See how many you can remember Shaymen fans (and let us know if there are any we’ve missed out!)….

Joined Town from Stockport in the summer of 2022 and an impressive stint at The Shay earned him a move to Exeter City, before he joined Luton Town, then of the Championship, and now in League One.

1. Milli Alli

Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Was on loan at Halifax under Neil Aspin in 2015, and has gone on to carve out a superb career in the game, becoming a key man for Wales and a first-team regular at Premier League side Bournemouth after recovering from cancer.

2. David Brooks

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Green was the engine room of the Town side between 2020 and 2022 under Pete Wild, earning him a move to League Two Grimsby Town, where he remains a first-team regular.

3. Kieran Green

Photo: George Wood

A classy midfielder who was always destined for a move into the EFL. Reunited with Pete Wild at Barrow before joining League One side Rotherham United this summer.

4. Kian Spence

Photo: Pete Norton

