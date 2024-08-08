7 talking points ahead of FC Halifax Town's new season

Ahead of the campaign getting underway, we take a look at seven talking points for The Shaymen going into the new season.
1. Injuries
Kane Thompson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin, Max Wright, Florent Hoti and Jo Cummings could all be missing on Saturday, but all five would arguably have started. Any team would feel the impact of losing so many players from their planned first 11, but for Town, it's just par for the course. Season after season, they have injury woes to contend with - this is the second time Thompson-Sommers will miss the start of the campaign, while Hoti's undoubted talent needs a run of games to materialise. With those two out, Halifax are deprived of much of their creativity and dynamism from midfield. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Goals
Another long-running issue, and one that pre-season has also done little to assuage. Town go into Saturday's season-opener having not scored in more than six hours of football, having drawn a blank against Radclife, Scunthorpe, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton. They should have scored, having created some clear opportunities, but their lack of ruthlessness in-front of goal needs to be left in pre-season. Adan George and Zak Emmerson have both been highly-regarded elsewhere before injuries stoo in the way, and both appear to have the potential to score regularly at this level, but they'll need the right service and a good run of games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Average age
Captain Sam Johnson is Town's oldest player by far at 31. After that, it's Max Wright at 26. Huge experiene was lost over the summer in Luke Summerfield and Jordan Keane, as were loud voices and characters in Jamie Stott and Jack Hunter. Others now need to step-up and take their place to be the ones rallying and cajoling their team-mates. Photo: FC Halifax Town
4. Tough start
Town face four of last season's top eight in August, as well as testing away trips to Dagenham and Redbridge and Ebbsfleet. Their first three outings against Barnet, Aldershot and Gateshead provide an opportunity to put their stamp on the campaign right from the start and send a message to their promotion rivals that they're serious contenders, but there's also a danger that, if results don't go their way, they'll need to recover from a damaging start and will already be three home games down. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
