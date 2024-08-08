7 talking points ahead of FC Halifax Town's new season

2 . Goals

Another long-running issue, and one that pre-season has also done little to assuage. Town go into Saturday's season-opener having not scored in more than six hours of football, having drawn a blank against Radclife, Scunthorpe, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton. They should have scored, having created some clear opportunities, but their lack of ruthlessness in-front of goal needs to be left in pre-season. Adan George and Zak Emmerson have both been highly-regarded elsewhere before injuries stoo in the way, and both appear to have the potential to score regularly at this level, but they'll need the right service and a good run of games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town