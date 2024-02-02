"A box-to-box midfielder" - The lowdown on Halifax's former Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins
What type of player is Jenkins, what are his best attributes?
Jenkins is best described as a box-to-box midfielder, more on the defensive than attacking side of things.
Was he thought of highly at Leeds?
Writing had been on the wall for some time for him. Not since the days of Marcelo Bielsa had he been involved with the first-team group in any capacity. A few middling loan spells but not too much to write home about. Although, if Bielsa saw something, who are we to judge?!
How close did he come to breaking into the first team?
He made one appearance in the FA Cup three years ago but didn’t really come close to the first-team picture for any prolonged period of time.
Do you feel the National League is the right level for him at the moment?
Hard to say as it’s a while since I’ve watched a decent number of his games, with him being out on various loans. I’d say National League/National League North is his level, sure.
How high do you think he can go in the game?
I think with the right management and a beneficial set of circumstances to whichever team he comes into, he could have a decent enough lower Football League career if he kicks on - but this is probably the level for him right now to get plenty of games under his belt.