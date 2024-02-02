FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jack Jenkins of Leeds United applauds the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What type of player is Jenkins, what are his best attributes?

Jenkins is best described as a box-to-box midfielder, more on the defensive than attacking side of things.

Was he thought of highly at Leeds?

Writing had been on the wall for some time for him. Not since the days of Marcelo Bielsa had he been involved with the first-team group in any capacity. A few middling loan spells but not too much to write home about. Although, if Bielsa saw something, who are we to judge?!

How close did he come to breaking into the first team?

He made one appearance in the FA Cup three years ago but didn’t really come close to the first-team picture for any prolonged period of time.

Do you feel the National League is the right level for him at the moment?

Hard to say as it’s a while since I’ve watched a decent number of his games, with him being out on various loans. I’d say National League/National League North is his level, sure.

How high do you think he can go in the game?

