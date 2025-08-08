Watney Cup match, Halifax Town 2-1 Manchester United at Halifax on July 31st 1971. Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHYplaceholder image
Watney Cup match, Halifax Town 2-1 Manchester United at Halifax on July 31st 1971. Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY

A look at some of Halifax Town's best kits from over the years - how many do you remember?

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2025, 18:15 BST
With FC Halifax Town’s kits for the new season being released, we thought we’d take a look at a selection of Shaymen kits from down the years - see how many you remember.

Thanks to the True Colours website for their help with this article. For more information, visit www.truecoloursfootballkits.com or go to @truecolourskits on X.

The home kit Town wore between 1964 and 1969

1. 1964-1969

The home kit Town wore between 1964 and 1969 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Best remembered as the kit worn when Town beat Man United in the Watney Cup, Halifax wore this for the 1970-71 season and finished 3rd in Division Three

2. 1970-1971

Best remembered as the kit worn when Town beat Man United in the Watney Cup, Halifax wore this for the 1970-71 season and finished 3rd in Division Three Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Town finished 23rd in Division Four wearing this kit

3. 1980-1981

Town finished 23rd in Division Four wearing this kit Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Shaymen finished 21st in Division Four in this kit

4. 1983-1984

The Shaymen finished 21st in Division Four in this kit Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice