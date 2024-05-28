"A player who really fits into what we're trying to do" - Town's first signing of the summer is near completion, says Millington
The addition is likely to be announced this week and is a player that the Halifax boss is delighted to have on board.
"A player who really fits into what we're trying to do,” Millington said, “very much in the mould of a Jack Evans and Kane Thomson-Sommers signing in that they've spent time in the division lower this season but has the potential and the pedigree to play higher."
Town have made offers to three players since the end of last season, said the Halifax manager.
"One of them, there's been some ongoing discussions with but the third won't be going any further at the moment.
"We're in a really positive place.
"The one who's agreed and all-but completed the process, he makes us stronger, and then we've got another player who we're well down the line with and I should know within the next 48 hours how that's coming together.
"Those two put us in a really healthy place for this time of the close season.
"It's a bit unsettling in a strange kind of way that we're so well on with things and, touch wood, no crises have kicked off yet.
"So let's hope that remains the case."
Millington added: "I'm mindful of the way this time of year is for fans, especially for Halifax Town fans, because we're never going to be first in the queue to get all the signings done, although we're trying.
"We usually have to work a bit harder to get them through, so I am mindful there's not loads of news coming through for the fans to get their teeth into.
"But part of that is that we worked so hard in getting players on longer-term contracts previously so we're not actually in the market for loads of players, we're going to see less coming in, so it might seem a little bit quiet.
"But the reality is there's lots of work going on and we're hopeful we'll have a bit of news this week on one of the other positions we're trying to recruit for, and that'll leave us with two or three left to bring in.
"It's not a large amount but it's a positive step that we'll be in a position where, come the beginning of pre-season, we'll have 90 per cent plus of the squad in place."
When asked how many of the six remaining out-of-contract players – Jamie Stott, Tylor Golden, Jordan Keane, Jamie Cooke, Jack Hunter and Angelo Cappello – he thinks will stay at the club, Millington said: "I know one so far is very, very likely to be going elsewhere, exactly where I'm not sure but they won't be at The Shay next season.
"There's another one that I'm hoping to have definite progress on within the next 48 hours, in discussions I've got to have with the chairman.
"And then the others we should hopefully be in a clear position with by middle of next week."
The Courier understands there is still more than one friendly to be announced too, with Town already scheduled to play at Hyde, Mossley, Alvechurch, Radcliffe, Scunthorpe and Ashton United.
