The Shaymen started the new season with a 2-0 win over Bromley at The Shay last Saturday, and now face another team with top seven ambitions.

"Another tough test," Millington said of Boreham Wood, who drew 2-2 at Gateshead on the opening day. "It's really interesting starting with two games against promotion semi-finalists last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both teams came very close to making the Wembley play-off final, so a really good marker of where we're at.

Chris Millington

"Boreham Wood will present a different challenge. Similar shape we expect them to play, similar approach to the game, but on a tight pitch I would expect there to be a bit more contact and a bit more physicality, so we're going to have to stand up to that and match it if we're going to get anything out of the game."

Millington hinted there could be one or two changes to his side after the Bromley game.

"It's something we'll consider, based on some of those factors - physicality, tight areas, making sure we've got the ability to stay on the ball higher up the pitch," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a school of thought in the game that when you're winning, you stick with the personnel who've achieved the win.

"That's a method we tried to use at times last season when we had an awful lot of challenges rolling out the same team because of injuries and illness.

"It's certainly something we will do at times this season, but considering we don't have a huge amount of fit players at the moment we've got to make sure we don't break anymore, so that's also a consideration."

When asked which aspects of Saturday's win he would like to see repeated and which he'd like to see improved, Millington said: "I know the first-half might not have set the fans' imagination racing with possibilities, but from a coaching perspective we felt it was a really controlled first-half in a season-opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we want to maintain that, we want to be in control of games, with and without the ball.

"I felt that maybe Bromley secured themselves one or two chances that we could have avoided offering up.

"And I felt we could have scored more goals, so they're always going to be the objectives, to try and work harder to limit the opposition to fewer chances and try to be more clinical with the chances we're creating.

"So they're the two obvious things, and then within that there are certain tweaks that we want to try and make that just make us tighter out of possession and make us more exciting in possession as we go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town boss also said he is hoping to make a further signing sometime within the next week.

"I don't anticipate there being more than one," he said. "Possibly a second in a few weeks.

"I think if we can keep the bulk of the squad fit and available, we've got a really exciting blend of players who'll be doing everything they can to give me selection headaches.